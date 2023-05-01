LeBron James Talks Steph Curry Rivalry Ahead of Lakers vs. Warriors: 'Utmost Respect'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

As LeBron James and Stephen Curry prepare to meet yet again in the playoffs—and perhaps for the final time—the Los Angeles Lakers star expressed the "utmost respect" for his longtime rival.

"When you put in the work, 9 times out of 10, you're gonna see results—and he's done that his whole entire career," James told reporters Monday. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for Steph and everything he's been able to accomplish, not only on the floor but off the floor also. It's great to have people like that in this league setting an example for the generation to come."

James and Curry have squared off four times in the playoffs, all coming in the NBA Finals during a stretch from 2015 to 2018 when LeBron was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

