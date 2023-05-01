X

    LeBron James Talks Steph Curry Rivalry Ahead of Lakers vs. Warriors: 'Utmost Respect'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 1, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 5: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk after the game on March 5, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    As LeBron James and Stephen Curry prepare to meet yet again in the playoffs—and perhaps for the final time—the Los Angeles Lakers star expressed the "utmost respect" for his longtime rival.

    "When you put in the work, 9 times out of 10, you're gonna see results—and he's done that his whole entire career," James told reporters Monday. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for Steph and everything he's been able to accomplish, not only on the floor but off the floor also. It's great to have people like that in this league setting an example for the generation to come."

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    Lakers' LeBron James on his rivalry with Stephen Curry and his respect for him <a href="https://t.co/JIAqlXi4ry">pic.twitter.com/JIAqlXi4ry</a>

    James and Curry have squared off four times in the playoffs, all coming in the NBA Finals during a stretch from 2015 to 2018 when LeBron was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

