Darryl Sutter Fired as Flames Head Coach After 3 Seasons with Team

Leah Hennel/Getty Images

Darryl Sutter is out as head coach of the Calgary Flames.

The Flames announced Monday that they have fired Sutter after three seasons with the team. His two-year contract extension was slated to begin in July, according to Frank Servalli of Daily Faceoff.

"On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large," CSEC President and CEO John Bean said in a statement.

