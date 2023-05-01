X

    Darryl Sutter Fired as Flames Head Coach After 3 Seasons with Team

    Erin WalshMay 1, 2023

    CALGARY, CANADA - APRIL 12: Head coach Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames speaks to the media after a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at the Scotiabank Saddledome on April 12, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)
    Leah Hennel/Getty Images

    Darryl Sutter is out as head coach of the Calgary Flames.

    The Flames announced Monday that they have fired Sutter after three seasons with the team. His two-year contract extension was slated to begin in July, according to Frank Servalli of Daily Faceoff.

    "On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large," CSEC President and CEO John Bean said in a statement.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.