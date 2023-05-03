2023 NFL Rookie Awards Predictions from Bleacher Report Staff

0 of 11

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This past week, in Kansas City, Missouri, the NFL welcomed the 2023 draft class, and each team has high hopes for its incoming rookies.

While we'll see several players flash in their first pro season, others will absolutely flourish with their teams.

Our NFL experts—Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski—made their picks for rookie statistical leaders and award winners.

They considered projected roles, schematic fit and players' supporting casts to predict who will shine brightest among 2023 draftees. The panel also took a look at who might flop in a rough career start.

We'll begin with the projected statistical leaders and then hand out awards.