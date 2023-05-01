Kings' De'Aaron Fox Calls Game 7 Loss vs. Warriors 'A Learning Experience for Us'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Despite falling in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings don't lack perspective.

Following the 120-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Fox labeled the result "a learning experience" for the developing Kings squad.

"Being at the age that we are, you hopefully have a lot of basketball left to played," Fox said. "... Losing to this team, you just learn from it. You take everything that they did to us, that they taught us, and you try to be better at those things and just continue to work at it."

Fox's comments show just how far this franchise has come. The Kings broke out with a 48-34 season that earned the conference's third seed. More importantly, the team qualified for the postseason for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

They also drew a team that is not a typical sixth seed. The Warriors have won four championships in the past decade, including last season's, and were peaking at the end of the season.

Many predicted that the Warriors would quickly unseat the youthful Kings, but a valiant effort from the team led to a respectable finish. Fox shared thoughts on how important it will be to use this momentum to power next season, although he acknowledged that it would not be easy.

"Obviously, you wanna get back to the playoffs, and you wanna advance, but it doesn't work that way," Fox said. "You've gotta go through regular season, putting your body through it, and getting to the playoffs, wanna be as healthy as you can possibly be and just being ready to play."