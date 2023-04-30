Knicks' 2nd-Half Collapse Baffles Fans as as Heat Win Despite Jimmy Butler Injury

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks fans went through quite the roller-coaster ride Sunday as the team fell 108-101 to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

After the first quarter, the Knicks led 32-21. Madison Square Garden was rocking, and the Heat were starting to look like the team that lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

Unfortunately for the home team, the air started to slowly go out of the balloon. Miami cut the deficit to five points by halftime and jumped ahead 63-61 with four minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

Once they let the Heat back into the game, the Knicks were unable to swing the momentum back in their direction. They couldn't even capitalize when Jimmy Butler picked up an injury in the fourth quarter and continued to play while visibly limping.

It was a frustrating outing for fans and one that could be foreboding for Tom Thibodeau's squad.

Julius Randle can't come back soon enough from his sprained ankle. It's too simplistic to say New York wins with him on the floor, but he certainly could've exploited what was a clear weakness in the Heat defense. Without him, the Knicks fell too in love with the three-pointer Sunday.

Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett combined for 51 points but were 1-of-12 from beyond the arc. With all due respect to Obi Toppin, it's probably not a good sign for the Knicks when he's their best perimeter threat or heaving up 11 threes.

This was perhaps a bit of a reality check for New York after the team overwhelmed the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Dropping Game 1 doesn't mean this series is over, but Thibodeau and his staff have some work ahead as they regroup for Game 2 on Tuesday.