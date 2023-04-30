X

    Knicks' 2nd-Half Collapse Baffles Fans as as Heat Win Despite Jimmy Butler Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 30, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks to pass the ball during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat on April 30, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    New York Knicks fans went through quite the roller-coaster ride Sunday as the team fell 108-101 to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

    After the first quarter, the Knicks led 32-21. Madison Square Garden was rocking, and the Heat were starting to look like the team that lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

    Unfortunately for the home team, the air started to slowly go out of the balloon. Miami cut the deficit to five points by halftime and jumped ahead 63-61 with four minutes off the clock in the third quarter.

    Once they let the Heat back into the game, the Knicks were unable to swing the momentum back in their direction. They couldn't even capitalize when Jimmy Butler picked up an injury in the fourth quarter and continued to play while visibly limping.

    It was a frustrating outing for fans and one that could be foreboding for Tom Thibodeau's squad.

    Mike Straw @MikeStrawMedia

    This is such an embarrassing 2nd half by the Knicks. If they don't figure it out, this series is done in 5 at most

    Dabid #MFFL 🇵🇭 @Deybidd

    Coach Spo really trolling Thibs at this point. Half-time adjustments killed the Knicks 😭 <a href="https://t.co/oesGFsT88q">pic.twitter.com/oesGFsT88q</a>

    Knicks' 2nd-Half Collapse Baffles Fans as as Heat Win Despite Jimmy Butler Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    EKOMS @ranked27

    Knicks have no fight in this half at all. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsNYK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsNYK</a>

    Ous @__ous

    Everything the knicks did to get the lead in the first half they went away from smh

    TB7 @MrB1evins

    Knicks dominated in the paint in the first half....2nd half has been a WWE hardcore match for the Knicks in the paint.

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Knicks have scored only 10 points in the paint in the second half after scoring 40 paint points in the first half 😳 <a href="https://t.co/FdxARegsqx">pic.twitter.com/FdxARegsqx</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    The Knicks have 31 points in 16:30 of play 2nd half.

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    they finally put him in action and rj throws a chicken wing setting the screen. just a miserable sequence of possessions here late from the knicks.

    Dad Strafford @DanStrafford

    Knicks got bodied in the 2nd half.

    Dart_Adams @Dart_Adams

    In respect to this New York Knicks/Miami Heat playoff game I offer you all this terse take...<br><br>One word. One syllable: <br><br>YIKES.

    Locked On Knicks @LockedOnKnicks

    Heat treated the Knicks in the 2nd Half like the Knicks treated the Cavs. Need to make threes, need Randle back for more juice, got to defend with a bit more discipline, better decision making on offense and hope Lowry/Love show their age more. Winnable series but a tough one.

    Russillo @ryenarussillo

    From Brunson's make to get to 94 points to RJ's FT to get to 95 I have NY w/ 12 possessions not attacking Butler once.

    Julius Randle can't come back soon enough from his sprained ankle. It's too simplistic to say New York wins with him on the floor, but he certainly could've exploited what was a clear weakness in the Heat defense. Without him, the Knicks fell too in love with the three-pointer Sunday.

    The Entertainah @TheEntertainah

    Well that was a gut punch. Game 2 now becomes a MUST WIN for the Knicks. Today was a reality check that this Heat team means business. This is going to be a very hard series. And it will me MUCH harder without Julius Randle. Love him or hate him he was missed today.

    Monte Bell 🎯 @MonteBellTv

    They really missed Julius Randle's bully ball this game.

    AP 🌵𓅓🍎 @Light_2610

    (insert Knicks player) for 3<a href="https://t.co/oAEPhHdNvb">pic.twitter.com/oAEPhHdNvb</a>

    Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

    Some Knicks numbers through 3 quarters:<br><br>- 5-for-29 from 3 (17.2%)<br>- Just 8 offensive rebounds<br>- Just 10 FT attempts

    Griffin Haas @Griffin__Haas

    The Knicks are going to need Randle back for the rest of this series. The Heat left Obi open time and time again for three and he couldn't take advantage frequently enough. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYorkForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewYorkForever</a>

    Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett combined for 51 points but were 1-of-12 from beyond the arc. With all due respect to Obi Toppin, it's probably not a good sign for the Knicks when he's their best perimeter threat or heaving up 11 threes.

    This was perhaps a bit of a reality check for New York after the team overwhelmed the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

    Dropping Game 1 doesn't mean this series is over, but Thibodeau and his staff have some work ahead as they regroup for Game 2 on Tuesday.