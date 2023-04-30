Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds: Latest Lines for Top Contenders and Dark Horses

0 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With May just around the corner the horse racing world has its eyes set on Churchill Downs where the 2023 Triple Crown race will kick off with the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Just a little more than a week from the race the 20-horse field is shaping up to be an intriguing one. Todd Pletcher-trained Forte is the early week favorite but those odds should tighten throughout the week as bettors familiarize themselves with the field.

The large field that typically runs in the Derby can make things unpredictable and that will once again be the case this year.

Last year's favorite Epicenter was beaten by longshot Rich Strike to kick off things with a real stunner.

This year everyone will be looking to identify who the next Rich Strike could be. Here, we'll take a look at the early list of probable starters and odds before breaking down a few horses who are sneaky good picks to pull off an upset.