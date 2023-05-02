David Ortiz Revealed for Super Mega Baseball 4 Cover with Release Date, New Features

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Super Mega Baseball 4 is going big this year.

Big Papi, that is.

EA Sports announced details for the newest version of the signature game Tuesday, and the Hall of Famer is the franchise's first cover athlete. The game launches June 2 with a number of new features and will include 200 legendary baseball professionals.

Ortiz, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and José Bautista are among those legends, and the new shuffle draft feature will let gamers draft the legends and the Super Mega All-Stars to the same roster.

Game modes include exhibition, franchise, pennant race, season and online leagues, and extensive visuals and animations paired with crowd audio and a new soundtrack further bring the game to life.

"It's an incredible honor to be the first cover athlete for Super Mega Baseball and to be recognized as a baseball legend in the game alongside hundreds of other icons in our sport for the first time in the series," Ortiz said. "Super Mega Baseball 4 is going to be an amazing and fun experience for fans that truly captures the humor and personality of baseball."

Ortiz played from 1997 through 2016 for the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox and accumulated a Hall of Fame resume that included three World Series crowns, a World Series MVP, an American League Championship Series MVP, seven Silver Sluggers, 10 All-Star selections and a Home Run Derby victory.

He will forever be an icon in Boston for his role on three World Series-winning teams, including the one that broke the infamous Curse of the Bambino in 2004 after overcoming a 3-0 deficit to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

The legendary figure is a fitting cover athlete for Super Mega Baseball 4, which will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC with Cross-Play.