Predicting Every 2023 Drafted Rookie QB's First NFL Start

None of these young quarterbacks has a clear path to starts early in their professional careers, but there are circumstances that could elevate them into a starting lineup sooner rather than later.

Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions (3rd round, pick No. 5)

Two factors will determine how soon Hooker could potentially see the field: the play of Jared Goff and the status of Hooker's surgically repaired knee.

Goff is a better starter than he's given credit for, and if he plays in 2023 like he did in 2022, his job should be relatively safe. But Hooker could still see a start in 2023 if the Lions are able to sew up a playoff spot. For the sake of beleaguered Lions fans everywhere, we'll assume they do.

Week 18, 2023

Stetson Bennett, Los Angeles Rams (4.26)

The Rams drafted Bennett because Matthew Stafford wanted a backup his own age. (Bennett age jokes, unlike the quarterback himself, never get old). Joking aside, the 25-year-old is as pro-ready as any quarterback in the class.

With the 35-year-old Stafford working his way back from a serious neck injury and the depth chart at quarterback in L.A. rather blah, it's not hard to imagine Bennett being pressed into spot-starting duty at some point as a rookie.

Week 7, 2023

Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders (4.33)

There are certain constants in life. There's death. Taxes. Bill Belichick being surly in press conferences. And Jimmy Garoppolo missing time with injuries.

Garoppolo has missed at least six games in three of the past five years. Brian Hoyer is penciled in as the Raiders backup, but if it's late in the season and the Raiders are out of contention (a relatively realistic scenario), the Raiders might as well see what they have in the youngster from Purdue.

Week 13, 2023

Clayton Tune, Arizona Cardinals (5.4)

A four-year starter at Houston, Tune has the kind of experience that could spur his readiness to take the field in an NFL game. That could be a good thing for the Cardinals.

There's no telling when Kyler Murray will be ready after tearing his ACL last year. While Colt McCoy is a serviceable backup, he had injury issues of his own last season. Of all the quarterbacks in The Maybe Brigade, Tune is the clubhouse leader to see the field first.

Week 3, 2023