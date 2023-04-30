Todd McShay Grades Will Levis, Hendon Hooker Among Best Value Picks of 2023 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

After they slipped to Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay thought Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker provided great value to their new teams.

McShay listed Levis (No. 33) and Hooker (No. 68) as providing the most bang for the buck to the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions, respectively, in the draft.

"Levis has a magnificent arm, with the ability to just flick his wrist and drive the ball with velocity," he wrote of Levis. "And he's a powerful runner at 229 pounds when he tucks the ball and tries to pick up yards. If you go back to 2021, he scored nine times on the ground. The physical traits are there; he just needs some refining."

On the Lions, McShay wrote he "see(s) legit starters across this draft class," including with Hooker.

"I love that, especially with the Lions' situation," he said. "Hooker was in the Round 1 conversation, but the Lions were able to get him in the middle of Day 2."

Levis and Hooker were both floated as potential first-round picks, with the former getting mentioned in the top-five conversation, during the predraft process. Levis had an agonizing wait in the green room and wasn't among the first 31 names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

There are justifiable concerns that dropped the two signal-callers out of Round 1.

Levis threw 23 interceptions in two seasons with the Wildcats. McShay also laid out how teams were somewhat put off by what they viewed as "arrogance and cockiness in his meetings."

Hooker suffered a torn ACL in November. Even if he's physically ready to go for Week 1, the injury will have disrupted his preparations for his first season in the NFL. Going from Tennessee's high-octane attack to a pro offense will be a big adjustment, too.

But the potential is there for both players.

Levis has the physical tools to thrive at the next level between his powerful right arm and a 6'4", 229-pound frame. With Hooker, you can't look past the 6,080 passing yards and 58 touchdowns to just five interceptions he had with the Vols.

Maybe neither player is suited for a starting role. The upside for Levis and Hooker far outweighs the risk the Titans and Lions get little to no return on their investment.