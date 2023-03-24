Will Levis Impresses NFL Draft Twitter with 'Cannon' Arm at Kentucky Pro Day 2023

Will Levis Impresses NFL Draft Twitter with 'Cannon' Arm at Kentucky Pro Day 2023March 24, 2023
There have been mixed reviews about quarterback prospect Will Levis, but the potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft showcased his ability Friday at Kentucky's pro day.
Levis especially impressed with his arm strength, which was described as a "cannon" by several people watching:
JAY RICHARDSON @JayRichardson99
Just watching Will Levis pro day, he's got a cannon but it's like a bazooka with no targeting systems. Inaccurate often with his receivers. Kid looks the part and some GM will fall in love with his physical attributes but he's not an NFL starter. He needs a lot of work.
Michael Epps @MichaelEppsTV
Will Levis not only impressing the NFL scouts, but everyone in the building here at Kentucky's Pro Day.<br><br>Top 10 QBs just have a different kind of zip on that ball.<a href="https://twitter.com/nhutchisontv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nhutchisontv</a> has a lot more on today's workouts, check out her feed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBN</a> <a href="https://t.co/chuWpJFar3">pic.twitter.com/chuWpJFar3</a>
Tyler Thompson @MrsTylerKSR
Jordan Rodgers on Will Levis, who is currently throwing on <a href="https://twitter.com/SECNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SECNetwork</a>: "Having been at Bryce Young's Pro Day, there's a vast difference of how this ball is coming out, the trajectory of the throws, the zip of the throws...he's showing right now he can make every throw."
Anthony Calhoun 📺 @ACwishtv
A lot of positive discussion about Will Levis arm strength and seeing it LIVE in person at his Pro Day…impressive. 👊🏾<a href="https://twitter.com/WISH_TV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WISH_TV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> <a href="https://t.co/yrtAoMHKz2">pic.twitter.com/yrtAoMHKz2</a>
Not all of the reviews were positive, but Levis certainly showed what he does well with his deep throws.
Most quarterbacks tend to look good on their pro day with no defenses, but Levis' highlights show what he can do as a pure passer with arm strength as good as anyone's in the class.
Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Levis as the fourth-best quarterback behind C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young, although some team could fall in love with Levis' arm talent and take him early.
The 6'4" quarterback also rushed for 11 touchdowns over his past two seasons and has enough strength to be a real weapon on short-yardage plays, similar to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.
Consistency is still a question for Levis, who totaled just 19 passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions last year. Even a strong pro day might not be enough to answer these questions heading into the April 27-29 draft.