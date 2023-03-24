Will Levis Impresses NFL Draft Twitter with 'Cannon' Arm at Kentucky Pro Day 2023

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There have been mixed reviews about quarterback prospect Will Levis, but the potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft showcased his ability Friday at Kentucky's pro day.

Levis especially impressed with his arm strength, which was described as a "cannon" by several people watching:

Not all of the reviews were positive, but Levis certainly showed what he does well with his deep throws.

Most quarterbacks tend to look good on their pro day with no defenses, but Levis' highlights show what he can do as a pure passer with arm strength as good as anyone's in the class.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Levis as the fourth-best quarterback behind C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young, although some team could fall in love with Levis' arm talent and take him early.

The 6'4" quarterback also rushed for 11 touchdowns over his past two seasons and has enough strength to be a real weapon on short-yardage plays, similar to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

Consistency is still a question for Levis, who totaled just 19 passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions last year. Even a strong pro day might not be enough to answer these questions heading into the April 27-29 draft.