    Will Levis Impresses NFL Draft Twitter with 'Cannon' Arm at Kentucky Pro Day 2023

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 24, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    There have been mixed reviews about quarterback prospect Will Levis, but the potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft showcased his ability Friday at Kentucky's pro day.

    Levis especially impressed with his arm strength, which was described as a "cannon" by several people watching:

    Fern @AllMyTeamsSuck3

    Levis got a cannon

    Jordan Mathus @JordanMathusCC

    Levis showing his cannon <a href="https://t.co/JroCu1CjLD">pic.twitter.com/JroCu1CjLD</a>

    David Newton @DNewtonespn

    Kentucky QB Will Levis does have a cannon of an arm. It's the processing that Bryce Young is off the charts with that in my opinion doesn't make Levis the top pick.

    JAY RICHARDSON @JayRichardson99

    Just watching Will Levis pro day, he's got a cannon but it's like a bazooka with no targeting systems. Inaccurate often with his receivers. Kid looks the part and some GM will fall in love with his physical attributes but he's not an NFL starter. He needs a lot of work.

    Jeff Drummond @JDrumUK

    One thing that always jumps out at me with Will Levis is how effortless the throws are. Just flicks it, and it's a 40-yard laser.

    Michael Epps @MichaelEppsTV

    Will Levis not only impressing the NFL scouts, but everyone in the building here at Kentucky's Pro Day.<br><br>Top 10 QBs just have a different kind of zip on that ball.<a href="https://twitter.com/nhutchisontv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nhutchisontv</a> has a lot more on today's workouts, check out her feed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBN</a> <a href="https://t.co/chuWpJFar3">pic.twitter.com/chuWpJFar3</a>

    Tyler Thompson @MrsTylerKSR

    Jordan Rodgers on Will Levis, who is currently throwing on <a href="https://twitter.com/SECNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SECNetwork</a>: "Having been at Bryce Young's Pro Day, there's a vast difference of how this ball is coming out, the trajectory of the throws, the zip of the throws...he's showing right now he can make every throw."

    Jeff Drummond @JDrumUK

    Deep ball time for Will Levis has the crowd buzzing again at Kentucky's Nutter Fieldhouse. His first one is a shot from around his 25 to the other 10, hitting sophomore WR Barion Brown in stride for some oohs and ahhs.

    Josh Boeke @JoshBoeke

    Levis' arm does seem genuinely Stafford-esque. Colts will have something interesting regardless. <a href="https://t.co/4ak1dLCGw9">https://t.co/4ak1dLCGw9</a>

    Saints fan @saintsfan1228

    Levis has had a really strong pro day

    Tony @Mrpalmer18

    Will Levis out there throwing dimes

    Ramadan Reese @ChipotleReese

    Levis looks good

    Anthony Calhoun 📺 @ACwishtv

    A lot of positive discussion about Will Levis arm strength and seeing it LIVE in person at his Pro Day…impressive. 👊🏾<a href="https://twitter.com/WISH_TV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WISH_TV</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Colts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Colts</a> <a href="https://t.co/yrtAoMHKz2">pic.twitter.com/yrtAoMHKz2</a>

    Not all of the reviews were positive, but Levis certainly showed what he does well with his deep throws.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    OH MY WILL LEVIS 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Mp7H4QRal4">pic.twitter.com/Mp7H4QRal4</a>

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    He launched this 60 yards on a rope 😳🚀<a href="https://twitter.com/UKFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UKFootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/will_levis?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@will_levis</a> <a href="https://t.co/IxJ4opNd0o">pic.twitter.com/IxJ4opNd0o</a>

    Drew Franklin @DrewFranklinKSR

    Will Levis showing off for the NFL at Pro Day <a href="https://t.co/ON6KYx6Isk">pic.twitter.com/ON6KYx6Isk</a>

    SEC Network @SECNetwork

    Will Levis is putting on a show at Kentucky's pro day 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/UKFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UKFootball</a>'s pro day live on SEC Network <a href="https://t.co/FpOod2Tt9q">pic.twitter.com/FpOod2Tt9q</a>

    Nate Atkins @NateAtkins_

    Will Levis indeed has a cannon. <a href="https://t.co/g7RgfQnumD">pic.twitter.com/g7RgfQnumD</a>

    Most quarterbacks tend to look good on their pro day with no defenses, but Levis' highlights show what he can do as a pure passer with arm strength as good as anyone's in the class.

    Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Levis as the fourth-best quarterback behind C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Bryce Young, although some team could fall in love with Levis' arm talent and take him early.

    The 6'4" quarterback also rushed for 11 touchdowns over his past two seasons and has enough strength to be a real weapon on short-yardage plays, similar to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

    Consistency is still a question for Levis, who totaled just 19 passing touchdowns with 10 interceptions last year. Even a strong pro day might not be enough to answer these questions heading into the April 27-29 draft.

