Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2023 Results: Sergio Pérez Tops Max Verstappen to Win Race

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Four races into the 2023 season, Sergio Pérez has already tied his career high in victories in a single season.

Pérez controlled Sunday's Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix, managing the gap to Max Verstappen to earn his second victory of the season. Red Bull has won all four races at the beginning of the 2023 campaign, with Pérez and Verstappen getting off to a dominant start for their team.

Charles LeClerc, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz Jr. rounded out the top five.

Pérez was also victorious in Saturday's sprint and currently sits just six points behind Verstappen, who also has two wins on the season. No other driver is closer than being within 30 points, and only three other drivers even have half as many points as Verstappen's 93.

Leclerc began the race on the pole but did not hold onto his lead for long. Pérez and Verstappen both easily breezed by him in the early going and did not let up as Red Bull continues to establish itself as the most dominant team in racing. The team has finished no worse than second in any of the last four seasons and has the sport's two hottest drivers leading the charge at the moment.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton's team at Mercedes continues to lag behind. Hamilton finished in sixth place Sunday and has only one podium through the first four races of the 2023 season. The seven-time champion has not won in his last 27 races, by far the longest streak of his career.

Mercedes has continually struggled the last two seasons to provide top-tier cars and has fallen significantly behind Red Bull in terms of performance.