Video: UFC's Conor McGregor Confronts Mike Perry After Being Called Out at BKFC 41

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Conor McGregor is still working on his return to the UFC, but he could soon be dipping his toes into the bare-knuckle boxing world.

McGregor made an appearance at Saturday's BKFC 41 event, confronting Mike Perry in the ring after being called out:

The "confrontation" seemed to be all in good fun, with Perry and McGregor taking pictures together inside the ring. Perry, who competed in UFC from 2016 to 2021, is 3-0 since switching over to bare-knuckle boxing in 2022.

"I'm into this game," McGregor said while holding the BKFC championship. "I'd be into this. How am I showing up here, and I've already got the belt? Come get it, baby! Come get the strap, baby!"

McGregor has not fought since suffering a broken leg in a July 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier. He's been slowly rehabbing and is expected to return to the Octagon at some point this year, though no date has been officially announced. Michael Chandler is expected to be McGregor's opponent after the pair serve as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter.

McGregor has never been shy about trying out new things, as he famously fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.