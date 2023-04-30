X

    Suns' Kevin Durant Takes Blame After Nuggets Loss: 'Can't Turn the Ball Over 7 Times'

    Francisco RosaApril 30, 2023

    DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during Game One of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on April 29, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    Kevin Durant isn't sweating the Phoenix Suns' blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at Ball Arena.

    But the two-time Finals MVP is taking part of the blame for the team's performance despite pouring in a team-high 29 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in the defeat.

    He did, however, have a game-high seven turnovers, which is what he really harped on postgame.

    "I only had one assist and seven turnovers. We're not going to win basketball games like that," Durant said to the media. "I gotta be way more careful with the ball."

    KazualSportz Radio @KazualSportzRN

    KD taking responsibility for uncharacteristic turnovers in game 1 <a href="https://t.co/5xrSWF723c">pic.twitter.com/5xrSWF723c</a>

    "We'll look at film tomorrow and see what we can do better and see how we can give ourselves a better chance to win, but just from looking at the stat sheet, I can't turn the ball over seven times, they can't get 17 more shots than us," he added.

    Phoenix finished with 16 turnovers to Denver's nine, but the bigger problem was that the team couldn't contain Jamal Murray late in the game, as he cooked the Suns all night long to the tune of a game-high 34 points and nine assists.

    The Suns will also need a better performance from Chris Paul moving forward in the series, as the star point guard finished with just 11 points and five assists on 5-of-11 shooting from the field.

    They'll look to steal a game on the road in Game 2 on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET.

