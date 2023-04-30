Suns' Kevin Durant Takes Blame After Nuggets Loss: 'Can't Turn the Ball Over 7 Times'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant isn't sweating the Phoenix Suns' blowout loss against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at Ball Arena.

But the two-time Finals MVP is taking part of the blame for the team's performance despite pouring in a team-high 29 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in the defeat.

He did, however, have a game-high seven turnovers, which is what he really harped on postgame.

"I only had one assist and seven turnovers. We're not going to win basketball games like that," Durant said to the media. "I gotta be way more careful with the ball."

"We'll look at film tomorrow and see what we can do better and see how we can give ourselves a better chance to win, but just from looking at the stat sheet, I can't turn the ball over seven times, they can't get 17 more shots than us," he added.

Phoenix finished with 16 turnovers to Denver's nine, but the bigger problem was that the team couldn't contain Jamal Murray late in the game, as he cooked the Suns all night long to the tune of a game-high 34 points and nine assists.

The Suns will also need a better performance from Chris Paul moving forward in the series, as the star point guard finished with just 11 points and five assists on 5-of-11 shooting from the field.

They'll look to steal a game on the road in Game 2 on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET.