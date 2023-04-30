X

    Rangers Force Game 7 vs. Devils as NHL Twitter Praises Offensive Explosion in Rout

    Erin WalshApril 30, 2023

    New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider reacts after scoring against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

    We have ourselves a Game 7.

    The New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Saturday night in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs matchup to force a Game 7 at the Prudential Center on Monday.

    After allowing Devils forward Curtis Lazar to open the scoring at the 11:49 mark of the first period, the Blueshirts dominated the rest of Game 6.

    Rangers forward Chris Kreider opened the floodgates when he scored his sixth goal of the postseason at the 19:35 mark of the first period to tie the game 1-1.

    NHL @NHL

    Another day, another power-play goal from Christopher James Kreider. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNPlus</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/3lLHlQAkjv">https://t.co/3lLHlQAkjv</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/uEVY6yYjf7">https://t.co/uEVY6yYjf7</a> <a href="https://t.co/zY9kP22Dt4">pic.twitter.com/zY9kP22Dt4</a>

    Mika Zibanejad, Vladimir Tarasenko, Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider also scored goals for the Rangers in their big win.

    After the game, Rangers fans hailed Kreider and the offense for a dominant outing to force Game 7:

    IAmMsKJanele ♑️ @MsKJanele

    KREIDER 🔥<br>ZIBANEJAD 🔥<br>TARASENKO 🔥<br>RANGERS 🙌🏾 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nhlplayoffs2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nhlplayoffs2023</a>

    x - jacob @ItsAllZibanejad

    so basically chris kreider is the most clutch player of all time<br><br>he is him <a href="https://t.co/twqQGJscII">https://t.co/twqQGJscII</a>

    ChrisTheProgtologist @theprogtologist

    LETS GOOOOOOO!!!! Kreider is so damn clutch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoQuitInNY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoQuitInNY</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Game6?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Game6</a>

    MVG @mgangiii

    Chris Kreider legit carrying us <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    dj @swaggyvolpe

    chris kreider might be the greatest ranger of all time

    Benjamin Shull @benjaminshull

    Kreider's going Messier mode

    john @BlueshirtMac19

    Kreider is 100% getting his number retired especially after this playoff run

    201Varsity @201Varsity

    ZIBANEJAD &amp; Kreider<br>Best two players showed up <br>Finish them off <br>Let's go 7 <a href="https://t.co/K7vpuJpoLh">https://t.co/K7vpuJpoLh</a>

    Kevin @Kpower90

    Chris Kreider is a New York Rangers LEGEND. Put the respect on his name.

    Jesse Davis @JesseDavis8814

    CHRIS KREIDER IS A MACHINE 🔵🔥 Picking up 3 points heading into the 3rd period as the Rangers have finally woken up on offence <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYR</a>

    Mike Wimmers @mikey_dubbsny

    Chris Kreider is putting the team on his back. I won't listen to any slander.

    Garrett Reilly @reillygarrett2

    I'll say it a 100 times over Chris Kreider is one of the greatest New York Rangers of all time and will have his jersey in the rafters of Madison Square Garden one day <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/letsgorangers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#letsgorangers</a>

    Kxng Tae 🤴🏾👺 @IAm_KxngTae

    I said it earlier on Twitter Mika Zibanejad is getting back to his star form tonight.

    Andrew Chelney🍊 @ChelneyAndrew

    Chris Kreider is having himself a game, he's been awesome. Without his effort that Zibanejad goal doesn't happen, he creates the space down low to facilitate the pass

    If Kreider, Zibanejad and the forwards continue to play like they did in Game 6, the Rangers will have a good chance of winning this series on the road in Game 7 and clinching a berth in the next round.

    The start time for Monday's Game 7 has yet to be determined.