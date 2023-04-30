Rangers Force Game 7 vs. Devils as NHL Twitter Praises Offensive Explosion in Rout

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

We have ourselves a Game 7.

The New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Saturday night in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs matchup to force a Game 7 at the Prudential Center on Monday.

After allowing Devils forward Curtis Lazar to open the scoring at the 11:49 mark of the first period, the Blueshirts dominated the rest of Game 6.

Rangers forward Chris Kreider opened the floodgates when he scored his sixth goal of the postseason at the 19:35 mark of the first period to tie the game 1-1.

Mika Zibanejad, Vladimir Tarasenko, Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider also scored goals for the Rangers in their big win.

After the game, Rangers fans hailed Kreider and the offense for a dominant outing to force Game 7:

If Kreider, Zibanejad and the forwards continue to play like they did in Game 6, the Rangers will have a good chance of winning this series on the road in Game 7 and clinching a berth in the next round.

The start time for Monday's Game 7 has yet to be determined.