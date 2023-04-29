Video: Cowboys Scout Chris Vaughn Has Emotional Reaction to DAL Drafting Son Deuce

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Vaughn, an assistant director of college scouting for the Dallas Cowboys, had a special reason to celebrate what the team did with the No. 212 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Cowboys selected his son, Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, and he was overcome with emotion when the decision was made in the draft room:

Deuce totaled 4,884 yards from scrimmage and 43 touchdowns over three years in college.

Fans might remember him most from the Big 12 title game, when Kansas State upset unbeaten TCU. He ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries as the Wildcats won 31-28.

Vaughn was the 16th-ranked running back on the B/R Scouting Department's final 2023 big board. B/R NFL scout Derrik Klassen called him "a fantastic athlete" and "a ready-made pass-catcher" who can be a solid receiving option while offering a change of pace in the backfield.

Tony Pollard will be the featured option on the ground in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott gone. But Vaughn should get a good shot to prove himself in a limited role during training camp.