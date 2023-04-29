Julio Rodríguez Exits Mariners vs. Blue Jays Because of Back Injury

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Seattle Mariners' star center fielder Julio Rodríguez exited Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays because of lower back tightness, according to Seattle Sports' Shannon Drayer. Jarred Kelenic moved from left field to center, and AJ Pollock came off the bench to play left.

Rodríguez, 22, left the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as starting pitcher Easton McGee had a no-hitter going. McGee got five more outs before Matt Chapman doubled off the wall in center.

The game was knotted at zero into the 10th inning.

Mariners fans will hope Rodríguez's removal was simply a precaution, as the reigning American League Rookie of the Year is crucial to the club's postseason aspirations.

He's had a mediocre start to the season, hitting .236/.300/.445 in 26 games with five homers, 13 RBI and five stolen bases entering Saturday.

Last season, Rodríguez exploded onto the scene and helped lead Seattle to its first postseason appearance in 21 years. He slashed .284/.345/.509 to go along with 28 homers, 75 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

The Mariners sit in fourth place in the American League West at 11-15 and need Rodríguez if they're going to turn things around.