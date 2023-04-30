Nikola Jokić, Murray Called 'Unstoppable' by Fans as Nuggets Beat Kevin Durant, Suns

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Playoff Murray has made an early appearance in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

In a game that had all-time talents like Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray was by far the best player on the floor as the Nuggets blew out the Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of the series at Ball Arena.

Continuing his excellent form from Round 1 against the Timberwolves, Murray finished with a game-high 34 points to go along with nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the best trio in the NBA.

He was especially dominant in the second half as Denver pulled away from the Suns when they threatened to get back in the game in the third and fourth quarter.

Jokić, the team's reigning two-time MVP, wasn't at his best offensively—shooting 9-of-21 from the field—but still managed to fill up the stat sheet with 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists as he rag-dolled Phoenix's Deandre Ayton.

It was the type of performance that should give Nuggets fans plenty of confidence moving forward, especially considering the Suns' stars played fairly well. Durant and Booker combined for 56 points, but it wasn't enough.

Murray missed the last two postseasons due to injury but looks back to his best as he tries to help lead Denver to its first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. The Nuggets were the best team in the West for the majority of the season, so it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if they went all the way.

But they'll need three more of these types of performances from him if they're going to overcome an uber-talented Suns squad.