    Nikola Jokić, Murray Called 'Unstoppable' by Fans as Nuggets Beat Kevin Durant, Suns

    Francisco RosaApril 30, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 29: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets drives off a pick by Nikola Jokic #15 against Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Ball Arena on April 29, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Playoff Murray has made an early appearance in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

    In a game that had all-time talents like Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray was by far the best player on the floor as the Nuggets blew out the Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of the series at Ball Arena.

    Continuing his excellent form from Round 1 against the Timberwolves, Murray finished with a game-high 34 points to go along with nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the best trio in the NBA.

    He was especially dominant in the second half as Denver pulled away from the Suns when they threatened to get back in the game in the third and fourth quarter.

    Jokić, the team's reigning two-time MVP, wasn't at his best offensively—shooting 9-of-21 from the field—but still managed to fill up the stat sheet with 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists as he rag-dolled Phoenix's Deandre Ayton.

    It was the type of performance that should give Nuggets fans plenty of confidence moving forward, especially considering the Suns' stars played fairly well. Durant and Booker combined for 56 points, but it wasn't enough.

    NBA Twitter was going wild over Murray and Jokic's strong performances in the series opener.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kenny: "Is it 'Bubble Murray' or is it healthy Murray?"<br><br>Jamal: "I'd say it's healthy Murray. I don't know how many times I gotta prove myself for y'all to believe in my game or believe in what I do."<br><br>Murray locked in 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/wiwnUOwnxc">pic.twitter.com/wiwnUOwnxc</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "HE CAN'T GUARD ME"<br><br>Jamal Murray GOING OFF 😤 <a href="https://t.co/2sNODCIzmd">pic.twitter.com/2sNODCIzmd</a>

    dubs in 7 @FanHeartbroken

    jokic/murray two-man game is flat out unstoppable<br><br>nuggets been spamming it all game and the suns have had no answers

    Ryan McFadden @ryanmcfadden_

    Jamal Murray is unstoppable

    CHRIS PAUL WILL NEVER GET A RING @Royaltyrevenge

    Jamal Murray and jokic lookin at Chris Paul n deandre ayton <a href="https://t.co/vBtnWDKtZL">pic.twitter.com/vBtnWDKtZL</a>

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Denver's had several chances to really run away with this but have missed wide open threes....Jokic is obliterating Ayton right now, and if Phoenix is going to win this series, Ayton can't get Milk Carton'ed in the manner that he currently is. <br><br>Also: Altitude

    💫💯🎖 @Capalot4Mo

    Jokic boutta have a 30 20 game on Ayton man.. <a href="https://t.co/lUkM4wwxhv">pic.twitter.com/lUkM4wwxhv</a>

    Dan Favale @danfavale

    landry shamet after guarding jamal murray <a href="https://t.co/gTKBvNXkQ7">pic.twitter.com/gTKBvNXkQ7</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    How special is Jamal Murray you sicko ? We prayed for times like these <a href="https://twitter.com/livmoods?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@livmoods</a> ?

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Jamal Murray says I OWN this quarter !!

    Brooklyn Guy @BrooklynGuy2021

    JAMAL FUCKING MURRAY <a href="https://t.co/po2mUtKTmB">pic.twitter.com/po2mUtKTmB</a>

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Bubble Murray is back.

    Legion Hoops @LegionHoops

    JAMAL MURRAY GOING OFF. 🔥🔥🔥

    sean yoo @SeanYoo

    jamal murray jimmy butler<br><br> 🤝<br><br> saving their best games for <br> the playoffs

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    JAMAL MURRAY RIGHT NOW <a href="https://t.co/rpZlZy25WD">pic.twitter.com/rpZlZy25WD</a>

    Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

    Jamal Murray has been WAITING for this series

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Jamal Murray is tuff. That bubble talk was casual. He's a bucket. So skilled.

    Swipa @SwipaCam

    I WAS TOLD THAT JAMAL MURRAY HAD NO CHANCE TO OUTPLAY DEVIN BOOKER

    Playoff RB @RyB_311

    Game needed Jamal Murray back healthy in the playoffs. Great player.

    Murray missed the last two postseasons due to injury but looks back to his best as he tries to help lead Denver to its first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. The Nuggets were the best team in the West for the majority of the season, so it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if they went all the way.

    But they'll need three more of these types of performances from him if they're going to overcome an uber-talented Suns squad.