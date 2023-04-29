Eagles' Updated RB Depth Chart After D'Andre Swift Draft-Day Trade with Lions

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

When the Detroit Lions seemed to signal D'Andre Swift was available after selecting Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles were happy to leap at the opportunity to add him.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are sending a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2025 fourth-rounder to the Lions in exchange for Swift.

The addition of Swift fills a need in Philadelphia. Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny were the top three running backs on the roster prior to the trade.

Now, this is how head coach Nick Sirianni can arrange his running-back room for the upcoming season:

D'Andre Swift

Rashaad Penny

Kenneth Gainwell

Boston Scott

Trey Sermon

Kennedy Brooks

Philadelphia has to replace 259 rushing attempts from last season after Miles Sanders signed a four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in free agency. The 25-year-old had a career-high 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

There was talk leading up to the draft the Eagles were interested in Bijan Robinson. It would've gone against everything general manager Howie Roseman has ever done in the draft.

Sanders is the only running back they've ever selected before the fourth round since Roseman took over as GM in 2010.

Swift, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract, has the most starting experience from that group with 16 career starts. Scott has played more games than anyone (60) after being drafted in 2018, though he's always operated best as a change-of-pace player.

Gainwell serves a similar role to Scott, but he's taken over as the primary pass-catching option out of the backfield. Swift could eat into Gainwell's receptions after catching 156 passes on 206 targets over the past three seasons in Detroit.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell seemed to lose faith in Swift as a running back in 2022. He had a career-low 99 rushing attempts, despite starting a career-high eight games and averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Penny is the home-run swing for Roseman, though it's a low-risk proposition for the Eagles because he only signed a one-year deal worth $1.35 million in free agency. The 27-year-old has averaged 5.7 yards per carry in his career, including over 6.0 yards per rush in each of the past two seasons.

Staying on the field is the biggest problem for Penny. He only appeared in 42 out of a possible 82 regular-season games over the previous five years with the Seattle Seahawks.