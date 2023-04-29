Joel Embiid Doubtful for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 1 Due to Knee Injury, Doc Rivers Says

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful to play in Game 1 of his team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics on Monday evening due to an LCL sprain in his right knee.

Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers delivered the news to reporters on Saturday.

Embiid suffered the injury in Game 3 of Philadelphia's first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne noted:

He finished the matchup but missed Game 4. Paul Reed started in Embiid's place and posted 10 points and 15 rebounds in a 96-88 win last Saturday.

The big man could wear a brace if and when he returns in this series, per Shelburne:

Embiid, an NBA MVP finalist, averaged a league-high 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this year. He was nothing short of dominant against Boston in particular with 36.8 PPG and 11.8 RPG.

Reed should start in Embiid's place once again if the superstar is unable to go. His next chance to return would be Wednesday for Game 2.