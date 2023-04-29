X

    Joel Embiid Doubtful for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 1 Due to Knee Injury, Doc Rivers Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 29, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is doubtful to play in Game 1 of his team's Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics on Monday evening due to an LCL sprain in his right knee.

    Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers delivered the news to reporters on Saturday.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid didn't do anything today, and "if he's a betting man, would say he's doubtful" for Game 1.

    Embiid suffered the injury in Game 3 of Philadelphia's first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne noted:

    Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

    Embiid was hurt contesting a drive by Cam Thomas in the third quarter of the Sixers Game 3 win Thursday <a href="https://t.co/17nwbiKu9Y">https://t.co/17nwbiKu9Y</a>

    He finished the matchup but missed Game 4. Paul Reed started in Embiid's place and posted 10 points and 15 rebounds in a 96-88 win last Saturday.

    The big man could wear a brace if and when he returns in this series, per Shelburne:

    Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ramonashelburne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ramonashelburne</a> with the latest on Joel Embiid's status from NBA Today: <a href="https://t.co/3wSAYyI1t1">pic.twitter.com/3wSAYyI1t1</a>

    Embiid, an NBA MVP finalist, averaged a league-high 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this year. He was nothing short of dominant against Boston in particular with 36.8 PPG and 11.8 RPG.

    Reed should start in Embiid's place once again if the superstar is unable to go. His next chance to return would be Wednesday for Game 2.

    Joel Embiid Doubtful for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 1 Due to Knee Injury, Doc Rivers Says
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon