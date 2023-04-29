NFL Draft 2023: Day 3 Grades for Every Pick

1 of 1

103. New Orleans Saints (via Chicago)

Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

Strengths: Polished pass protector who consistently works to hit his landmarks, flexible lower body, nimble feet, strength to anchor

Weaknesses: Could deliver bigger blow with initial punch, gets overextended in the run game

Offensive linemen generally work in anonymity, especially those who aren't considered elite draft prospects or don't play at a premier program. Yet quality blockers are consistently found at all levels.

Old Dominion's Nick Saldiveri entered this year's draft process as a three-year starter with experience at right tackle and guard.

"He's going to play 15 years in the NFL," former ODU head coach Bobby Wilder told the Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye.

The reason behind the assertion is twofold. The 6'6", 318-pound blocker is an excellent athlete capable of playing across the offensive line.

"When I was walking into the interviews, I had clips of me playing tackle, guard and center," Saldiveri told the Draft Network's Justin Melo. "... I have an entire library of tackle film from Old Dominion. I had a lot of success playing tackle this past year.

"I went to the Senior Bowl and I played the interior. The Senior Bowl was my first time playing center and I heard really good feedback."

The New Orleans Saints believed in Saldiveri so much that they traded up to the top of the fourth round to acquire the Old Dominion product. While Saldiveri primarily played right tackle in college, he likely projects as a guard for the Saints. Ultimately, he could replace Andrus Peat in the lineup since the veteran will turn 30 later this year and is entering the last year of his contract.

Grade: B+

104. Las Vegas Raiders (via Houston)

Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

Strengths: Continually challenges passes and works through catch point, fluid mover, likes to hit and defend the run

Weaknesses: Poor hands to create turnovers, tendency to be overly aggressive and penalized, can be beat off the jam

In a lot of ways, Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks overshadowed teammate Jakorian Bennett.

Banks is a bigger corner with a whopping 9.99 relative athletic score and first-round potential. Bennett had to work his way through community college before becoming a two-year starter for the Terrapins.

Bennett is a standout prospect in his own right, though. The 5'11", 188-pound cornerback posted a 4.30-second 40-yard dash, a 40.5-inch vertical and 11'1" broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine. All three figures ranked among the top four for cornerbacks at the combine.

Bennett also gets his hands on a lot of passes. He had 27 pass breakups over the last two seasons, although he hauled in only four interceptions over that span.

Imagine where Bennett, who was initially too small and underdeveloped to start in high school, would be if he had actually quit playing football.

The spirit of Al Davis is smiling with the addition of Bennett to the team's defensive backfield. His athletic profile fits the old Raiders Way to a T. But he can also compete to be a starting outside corner, even as a fourth-round pick.

Grade: B

105. Philadelphia Eagles (via Houston)

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Strengths: Elite top-end speed for a bigger corner, reroutes receivers, flies up against the run

Weaknesses: Not as explosive coming out of his backpedal or breaks, takes time to gather speed, will panic and grab if beaten

Kelee Ringo did everything at Georgia he was supposed to do after being the best cornerback prospect in his recruiting class.

The 20-year old started two seasons after an injury derailed his true freshman campaign. Upon his return, he helped anchor a two-time national championship-winning squad. He played in all 30 games over that span, snagged four interceptions and broke up 19 passes. Last year, Ringo allowed only one touchdown while forcing 11 incompletions during 545 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

However, the 6'2", 207-pounder is a straight-line speedster whose success in the NFL will depend on scheme fit.

Ringo tested poorly in the change-of-direction drills at Georgia's pro day. He struggles when he's asked to make sudden movements and display a certain level of shiftines. Instead, he can thrive in a heavy-zone scheme or one where he's allowed to press and consistently beat up opposing receivers.

Another standout Georgia defender finds himself on the Philadephia Eagles defense. They did bring back Darius Slay and James Bradberry this offseason, but both will be 30 or older next season. Ringo is a young, physically gifted corner who can learn from both before eventually taking over one of the outside spots.

Grade: A

106. Indianapolis Colts

Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard doesn't veer from his preferences often. He already did so in the third round with wide receiver Josh Downs to make his head coach and wide receivers coach happy.

But the Colts are back on track with selecting prospects who have high-end traits. Freeland posted an elite relative athletic score. He can come in and compete with Bernhard Raimann at left tackle or serve as the team's swing tackle. However, Freeland is more athlete than technician at this point in his career.

Grade: C

107. New England Patriots (via Los Angeles Rams)

Jake Andrews, IOL, Troy

The New England Patriots are preparing to make the switch from one Andrews to another. David Andrews has been the anchor of the team's offensive line for the last eight seasons. But he'll turn 31 later this year.

Troy's Jake Andrews isn't just a center option despite starting over the ball for the entirety of his senior season. He does have extensive guard experience as well.

Grade: C

108. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver)

Anthony Bradford, IOL, LSU

Strengths: Aggressive and powerful, people-mover, starting experience at guard and tackle

Weaknesses: Slow to recover after initial contact, oversets, one-year starter

LSU's Anthony Bradford is an example of an underclassman declaring early and somewhat unexpectedly. He didn't come into LSU as a 5-star recruit. He wasn't necessarily considered an elite prospect throughout this year's cycle, either.

But after going through his film, Bradford deserves a Shaq-like response: "I owe you an apology. I wasn't really familiar with your game."

Bradford didn't become a full-time starter until in his final season on campus, although he started games throughout his career at left tackle, right tackle and right guard.

The 6'4", 332-pound guard is a bulldozer with pretty good maneuverability. Bradford is a force multiplier at the point of contact. He's an ideal fit for the Seattle Seahawks, who clearly want to reemploy a physical brand of football with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the backfield together.

Grade: B

109. Houston Texans (via Las Vegas)

Dylan Horton, Edge, TCU

DeMeco Ryans wants pass-rushers. His defensive approach is predicated on coming at opposing quarterbacks in waves.

The Houston Texans already made a statement by trading up to the third overall pick and selecting Will Anderson Jr. The team now has its bookend in TCU's Dylan Horton, who will get to learn from the 34-year-old Jerry Hughes.

Grade: C

110. Indianapolis Colts (via Atlanta)

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

Strengths: Phenomenal athlete, powerfully stout frame, strong hands, position flexibility

Weaknesses: Straight-line pass-rusher, needs better technique and recognition of keys, stays blocked too often

Adetomiwa Adebawore primarily played defensive end at Northwestern, though the coaching staff did utilize him at multiple spots along the defensive line. But a permanent move to 3-technique appears to be in his best interest.

Adebawore opened eyes at the Senior Bowl because he was unblockable throughout the week's practices, particularly when he lined up over a guard. At 6'2" and 282 pounds, Adebawore could be considered undersized for a full-time defensive tackle. But he has rare strength and explosive traits to excel at the position.

Keeping a potential full-time position switch in mind, Adebawore's testing metrics are mind-blowingly good. He ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash and set a record for a defensive tackle with a 10'5" broad jump, according to his agent. Adebawore posted elite numbers in every single testing phase for a defensive tackle.

As with the Blake Freeland pick earlier in the fourth round, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard stuck by selecting another premium athlete. In this particular case, Indianapolis found tremendous value by getting Adebawore in the fourth.

Grade: A

111. Cleveland Browns

Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Strengths: Gargantuan frame, awesome wingspan, strong hands, overwhelms at point of attack, quick and patient in pass set

Weaknesses: Moves well for size but still relatively heavy-footed, slow to process defensive movement

Ohio State's Dawand Jones epitomizes the planet theory: There are only so many men walking on this planet with his size and athleticism.

Jones is comically large compared to the defensive linemen whom he often blocks, even though those defenders are also elite athletes. The first-team All-American stands 6'8" and weighs 374 pounds. He knows how to use his size and length, too.

Jones' effectiveness is less about ideal technique and athleticism and more about using his humongous build to make it difficult for defenders to circumnavigate him. He allowed zero sacks and quarterback hits while serving as Ohio State's right tackle last season, per Pro Football Focus.

Once Jones gets his hands on an assignment, the play tends to be over. That was on full display during his one practice at the Senior Bowl, where he was the best individual performer against other all-stars and future draft picks.

The Cleveland Browns already claim one of the league's best offensive lines. They certainly get bigger and better with Jones, who's clearly a value pick in the fourth round. Besides, current right tackle Jack Conklin does have an injury history that may make this luxury pick turn into a smart investment.

Grade: A

112. New England Patriots (via New York Jets)

Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

What's worse? That the New England Patriots drafted a kicker in the fourth round, that they traded up to do it or the fact that they gave up assets to the rival New York Jets to make it happen?

To be fair, Ryland does have an enormously strong leg, having Pconverted nine field goals over 50 yards during his collegiate career.

Grade: D

113. Atlanta Falcons

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Strengths: Elite ball skills, short-area quickness, will fight in both the pass and run games

Weaknesses: Likely a pure slot corner, lacks top-end speed or overall explosiveness, can be overwhelmed against bigger targets/blockers

Utah's Clark Phillips III arguably has the best ball skills of any defender in this year's draft class, but he also has a poor athletic profile.

Phillips is an absolute ball hawk. The reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year snagged eight interceptions over the past two seasons, including six this year. He also had 27 passes defended during that stretch. His instincts and fluidity in coverage are both outstanding, which is why his predraft tasting is so perplexing.

Phillips' size was always going to be an issue. Some organizations would have automatically pegged him as a nickel corner since he's only 5'9" and 184 pounds. But the rest of his athletic profile is staggeringly poor. He didn't break a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. His 33-inch vertical finished 17th…among defensive linemen.

Phillips' traits translate as a small-area coverage defender, which pegs him as a prototypical nickel cornerback.

With A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah on the inside, Phillips immediately slots in as the Atlanta Falcons' nickel corner to complete a young, talented trio.

Grade: A

114. Carolina Panthers

Chandler Zavala, IOL, North Carolina State

Strengths: Excellent lateral agility, wide body with good play strength, plays with good leverage

Weaknesses: Only one full season starting at FBS level, injury history, inconsistent hand usage

Chandler Zavala's on-field performance is wonderful, and he's a top-tier athlete along the offensive interior. Yet he enters the league as a sixth-year senior who transferred from a Division II school and only started one-and-a-half years at the FBS level because of a season-ending back injury during the 2021 campaign. (He also suffered a knee injury as a freshman, which allowed him to play a sixth season.)

From a pure athletic standpoint, Zavala is everything a team wants at guard. The non-combine invite posted a 9.95 (out of 10) relative athletic score at the Wolfpack's pro day, per Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte.

At 6'3" and 322 pounds with excellent and explosive movement skills, Zavala is an ideal candidate for a zone-heavy scheme.

The Carolina Panthers have built a good, young offensive line. While the starting five may be set, Zavala can push Brady Christensen at left guard. Bonus: He can play next to Ikem Ekwonu again.

Grade B

115. Chicago Bears (via New Orleans)

Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Strengths: Downhill powerhouse, enough speed to get outside if needed, sets up blockers, pass protection

Weaknesses: Lateral movement is questionable, little wiggle in tight spaces, never served as a lead back

Initially, Roschon Johnson committed to the Texas Longhorns as a quarterback but switched to running back a week before his freshman campaign began. During that 2019 season, he posted what turned out to be a career-high 123 rushing attempts. Then, Bijan Robinson joined the program.

Johnson has never served as a featured runner, though his skill set indicates he can do so at the professional level.

The 6'0", 219-pound convert is the most powerful downhill runner in this year's class. Johnson was tied with Robinson in rate of missed tackles forced per attempt among Big 12 runners going into this past season, according to Pro Football Focus. In total, he forced 139 missed tackles and fumbled only once during his entire collegiate career.

While a limited sample size certainly plays a part, Johnson's effectiveness shouldn't be lessened with an increased role. Instead, he should get an opportunity to showcase his entire skill set on a regular basis.

The Chicago Bears are going to thump some teams with Johnson, D'onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert in the backfield, as well as Justin Fields doing his thing at quarterback. Their running game should be deadly.

Grade: A