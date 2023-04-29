USA, Gilas Pilipinas, Brazil, Full Draw Revealed for 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

The draw for the 2023 FIBA World Cup is set, with the United States leading Group C in the tournament.

Team USA is matched up with Greece, Jordan and New Zealand in the preliminary round. Spain will begin its title defense against Ivory Coast in Group G, with Iran and Brazil also in the foursome.

Gilas Pilipinas, one of three host countries for this year's tournament, is in Group A alongside Italy, Angola and the Dominican Republic.

Here is how the full draw played out for the FIBA World Cup field:

Group A

Angola

Dominican Republic

Gilas Pilipinas



Italy

Group B

South Sudan

Serbia

China

Puerto Rico

Group C

United States

Jordan

Greece

New Zealand

Group D

Egypt

Mexico

Montenegro

Lithuania

Group E

Germany

Finland

Australia

Japan

Group F

Slovenia

Cape Verde

Georgia

Venezuela

Group G

Iran

Spain

Ivory Coast

Brazil

Group H

Canada

Latvia

Lebanon

France

The U.S. will be tested early when it takes on Greece in its second game of the preliminary round. The Greek squad is ninth in the FIBA world rankings. These two countries played in the second round four years ago, with the Americans getting a 69-53 win.

New Zealand and Jordan are both ranked outside the top 25. This will be the second consecutive World Cup appearance for Jordan. It went 0-3 in the 2019 tournament.

Team USA did have its worst-ever showing in the World Cup four years ago. They went 6-2 overall to finish seventh. It was the first time they failed to crack the top three since 2002 (sixth place).

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is set to replace Gregg Popovich in the top role for the Americans.

Spain appears to have a clear path into the second round. Brazil is the second-best team in the group by the world rankings (No. 13) and could be a sneaky contender after placing in the top 10 in 2010 and 2014. It had a 13th-place showing in 2019.

Iran is back in the World Cup after failing to qualify four years ago. Ivory Coast hasn't made it past the preliminary round in each of its last three appearances dating back to 1986.

Spain hasn't finished lower than sixth at the FIBA World Cup since 1994. It had a perfect 8-0 record four years ago.

Australia (No. 3) and France (No. 5) are the top two teams in the tournament after Spain and the United States. Those two teams met in the third-place game four years ago, with France prevailing 67-59 to earn its second straight bronze medal at the World Cup.

Fourth-ranked Argentina, which lost to Spain in the 2019 title game, failed to qualify after losing to the Dominican Republic in February.

The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will host the tournament. Group play will begin on Aug. 25. The finals will take place on Sept. 10 at Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines.