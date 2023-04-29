X

    LeBron James, AD, D'Lo Inspire Lakers Fans' Title Hopes in Rout vs. Morant, Grizzlies

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 29, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James grabs a rebound during the first half in Game 6 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    The Los Angeles Lakers demolished the Memphis Grizzlies 125-85 on Friday at Crypto.com Arena to polish off their Western Conference first-round playoff series in six games.

    The Lakers led 31-20 after one quarter and 59-42 at the half before putting this game away with a 41-point third quarter that made the final 12 minutes completely moot.

    D'Angelo Russell put on a scoring clinic with 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting (5-of-9 from three). LeBron James enjoyed an efficient and productive outing with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, six assists and five rebounds. Anthony Davis did work everywhere with 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Austin Reaves did a little of everything too (11 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two blocks).

    Memphis couldn't get anything going, shooting just 30.2 percent from the field. The Grizzlies made just 17-of-58 two-pointers. Grizzlies star Ja Morant had an uncharacteristically tough outing, shooting 3-of-16 and finishing with a minus-31.

    There's reason for fans and analysts alike to be optimistic about the Lakers' championship hopes at this point after the team crushed the Western Conference's No. 2 seed to close out an impressive first-round performance.

    The Lakers have two superstars and a group of players around them that complements the duo well. If Russell's shot keeps falling and Reaves keeping being the team's jack-of-all-trades, then L.A. could win its second championship in four years.

    Twitter expressed its optimism following the big win.

    . @Castillo21AC

    This the team that wins a title, we firing on all cylinders and not looking back <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> finish strong !!!

    Joe Wolfond @joey_doubleyou

    yeah with this version of ad the lakers can absolutely win the title

    Austin @asillydilly

    This version of AD could win the Lakers a title or at least get them to the finals 🔥

    Jason Timpf @_JasonLT

    Lakers are obviously in good shape to close out the series, but the most encouraging part of this is their offense broke out finally after being stuck in the mud all series.<br><br>That defense with *this* offense can win the title.

    Nick Zablocki🪐 @NickZablocki

    Time to put my chips on the table, LeBron James and the Lakers are winning the title this year. 23s are at play.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    There is something special about this Lakers team.

    Odogwu @odogwunwanem

    This lakers team is better than the one that won the championship in 2020.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/playoffnba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#playoffnba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a>

    A man has no name @MxC_0722

    Lakers defend at a high level and rebound the ball. That's recipe for championship

    SPOT MONEY 💰 @FrobeBryant

    This lakers championship run is gonna be epic

    George Coletrain @GeorgeColetrain

    i've loved this Lakers team since the trade deadline but truthfully didn't see championship level of play….until tonight. this team, that effort. scary hours<br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a>

    Jerry Hairston, Jr. @TheRealJHair

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> are the only <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> team so far in postseason that has the Championship "It" Factor <a href="https://t.co/qOCWK6XpAS">pic.twitter.com/qOCWK6XpAS</a>

    Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

    The Lakers will win the 2023 NBA Championship.

    Lakers Insiders @LALInsiders

    Lakers got these boys up out of here in 3 damn Quarters. That's what championship caliber teams do.<br><br>I'm more confident today in the team than I have been all season. What an epic performance in the biggest moment of the year.

    Jake @KingJakeVII

    The Lakers playing championship level basketball. <a href="https://t.co/RIwArRk53n">pic.twitter.com/RIwArRk53n</a>

    The Lakers now await the winner of the matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. The series is tied at three games apiece.

    Sacramento hosts Golden State at Golden 1 Center for Game 7 on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.