Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer's Brother Died Before Game 4 vs. Heat

Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

Head coach Mike Budenholzer led the Milwaukee Bucks through their first-round series against the Miami Heat while dealing with bereavement.

One of Budenholzer's three brothers died before Game 4 of the first-round series on Monday because of injuries suffered in a car crash, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Budenholzer, who is from Arizona, is the youngest of seven siblings, per The Athletic.

Milwaukee's first-round series ended with the Bucks' 128-126 overtime loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

