    Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer's Brother Died Before Game 4 vs. Heat

    Julia StumbaughApril 29, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - APRIL 24: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks & Head Coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game during round one game four of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images

    Head coach Mike Budenholzer led the Milwaukee Bucks through their first-round series against the Miami Heat while dealing with bereavement.

    One of Budenholzer's three brothers died before Game 4 of the first-round series on Monday because of injuries suffered in a car crash, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

    Budenholzer, who is from Arizona, is the youngest of seven siblings, per The Athletic.

    Milwaukee's first-round series ended with the Bucks' 128-126 overtime loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

