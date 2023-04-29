Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer's Brother Died Before Game 4 vs. Heat

Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer's Brother Died Before Game 4 vs. HeatApril 29, 2023
Eric Espada/NBAE via Getty Images
Head coach Mike Budenholzer led the Milwaukee Bucks through their first-round series against the Miami Heat while dealing with bereavement.
One of Budenholzer's three brothers died before Game 4 of the first-round series on Monday because of injuries suffered in a car crash, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.
Budenholzer, who is from Arizona, is the youngest of seven siblings, per The Athletic.
Milwaukee's first-round series ended with the Bucks' 128-126 overtime loss to the Heat on Wednesday.
