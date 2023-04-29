Warriors' Steve Kerr: Kings 'Outplayed Us, Outcoached Us and Deserved to Win' Game 6

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

There was plenty of blame to go around after the Golden State Warriors' shocking Game 6 loss at home Friday night.

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Warriors 118-99 to force Game 7 in what Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters was a team effort.

"It was a poor night for all of us, including me. We always say we win together, we lose together, and this was a team effort that includes players and coaches," Kerr said. "The Kings outplayed us, outcoached us and deserved to win."

The Warriors will face the Kings again in Game 7 on Sunday.

Kerr also noted starter Jordan Poole, who was held to seven points and took three personal fouls, had a tough night.

"Jordan never really got going tonight, unfortunately," Kerr said. "He got a little frustrated early, he had a couple plays where he didn't get calls, and he was trying to attack but couldn't quite shake free."

It was a frustrating evening for several Warriors. Draymond Green was held to four points off the bench. The entire Warriors bench recorded 21 points.

Meanwhile, Malik Monk scored 28 coming off the bench for the Kings, while Sacramento rookie Keegan Murray marked 15 points and 12 rebounds for the first double-double of his playoff career.

Stephen Curry recorded 29 points, while Klay Thompson put up 22 and Kevon Looney hauled down 13 rebounds, but individual performances could not make up for the Warriors struggling to control play in the latter half of the game.

Mike Brown, who became the first unanimous NBA Coach of the Year earlier this month after taking the Kings to their first postseason since 2006, has enjoyed a good-natured rivalry with Kerr throughout the series.

After Golden State's loss Friday, the winner of this coaching battle will have to be decided in Game 7.

The upcoming contest in Sacramento marks the Warriors' first elimination game since the 2018 conference finals against the Houston Rockets. Given that Golden State went 11-30 on the road during the regular season, Kerr and the Warriors will face what might be their biggest challenge in five years this Sunday.