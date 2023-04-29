X

    Warriors Fans Shocked as Steph Curry, GSW Lose Rare Home Game to De'Aaron Fox, Kings

    Julia StumbaughApril 29, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings shoots over Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Chase Center on April 28, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    When Stephen Curry and the Warriors headed into Game 6 at Golden State with a 3-2 series lead and a 13-1 home playoff record since 2022, it seemed they were all but guaranteed a spot in the conference semifinals.

    Instead, the Sacramento Kings dealt the Warriors a rare home defeat, 118-99.

    The Warriors will now face the Kings in Game 7, marking the first win-or-die situation Golden State has faced since the 2018 conference finals against the Houston Rockets.

    After a regular-season record of 33-8 at home, good for third-best in the NBA, Golden State fans were shocked at the team's inability to close out the series despite Curry's 29-point night.

    Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

    I can't remember a lower energy game from the Warriors in a pivotal home playoff game.

    Alex Kramers @alexkramers

    The Warriors had all the experience, all the history, all the momentum going into a Game 6 at home, and the Kings outplayed them the entire night. Incredible response from Sacramento with their backs against the wall.

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 @GoIdenState

    One of the worst playoff losses in recent memory.. Golden opportunity to close this series out at home.. Now Dubs gotta go on the road and win a game 7

    Mesut @MesVeI

    I won't lie I'm stunned the Kings just whooped the warriors like this at home in a game they win 99% of the time

    Dago Jimenez @8__DJ

    The dynasty Warriors have bench players in the game with 3+ mins left in a series clinching game on their home floor??😂😂give us that game 7 end this "last dance". This a choke job by them IMO

    The score was deadlocked in the second quarter before two highlight dunks by Kings bench player Trey Lyles pulled Sacramento ahead.

    Warriors turnovers and missed shots stretched their deficit further. In the final minutes, Golden State trailed by 19 points, the largest postseason fourth-quarter deficit at home the Warriors have had under head coach Steve Kerr.

    Another bench player for the Kings, Malik Monk racked up a team-best 28 points. The Warriors bench recorded 21 between Draymond Green, Donte DiVincenzo and Moses Moody.

    Now, Warriors enthusiasts are bracing themselves for their first Game 7 in five years. The situation received varying levels of optimism from Warriors fans, who saw their team win three straight against the Kings to recover from a 2-0 series deficit.

    Chris • クリス @domesticcadiz

    If there were ever a year I don't want a 7 game series for the dubs. Its this year. They are bad on the road 😩 they need to take advantage of every chance they get to close out a series. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SACvsGSW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SACvsGSW</a>

    Andrew @FriscoGiantsfan

    WTF Warriors couldn't get it done at home.. it's all good we'll get em in game 7 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Jay @JayyCub05

    Dubs didn't come with the energy they needed to close out the series. Now it's gonna be a tough game 7 on the road

    P Saint Laurent @lovepetraXIX

    Game 7. It's gonna be tough. But this series wasn't gonna be easy. Especially for a team who just happens to be the defending champions. But again, the Warriors have to want it more. Onto Sunday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Itachi Uchiha @Bayzee209

    What you thought the kings were gonna just give up? Nah bruh, warriors let their guard down and paid for it. Game 7. It was meant to be. Go dubs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday at Sacramento, with the time to be determined.