    Bruins Fans Stunned by Wild 3rd Period as Loss to Panthers Forces NHL Playoffs Game 7

    Erin WalshApril 29, 2023

    SUNRISE, FL - APRIL 28: Teammates congratulate Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers after he scored a second period goal against the Boston Bruins in Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the FLA Live Arena on April 28, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    The Boston Bruins' series lead over the Florida Panthers is gone.

    The Panthers defeated the Bruins 7-5 at FLA Live Arena to force a Game 7 at Boston's TD Garden in what was a pitiful showing by the Black and Gold, which, for the second straight game, failed to close out the series.

    Every time the Bruins scored Friday night, the Panthers had an answer as Boston's defense, particularly the pairing of Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton, was hideous.

    Boston, which had a 3-1 series lead, had the opportunity to put the game away multiple times in the third period: first when David Pastrnak gave the team a 4-3 lead at the 3:53 mark and again when Jake DeBrusk gave the team a 5-4 lead on a short-handed goal at the 10:22 mark.

    Matthew Tkachuk tied the game 5-5 only 27 seconds later with his second goal of the game, and Eetu Luostarinen put the game away with 5:38 left, giving the Panthers a 6-5 lead before Sam Reinhart put in an empty-netter.

    Bruins fans on Twitter erupted after Boston's loss, which was one of the Black and Gold's worst of the season:

    Nicholas W. Goss @NickGossNBCSB

    The Bruins have only themselves to blame. Tonight's performance was atrocious.

    Bruins Fans Stunned by Wild 3rd Period as Loss to Panthers Forces NHL Playoffs Game 7
    Lauren @bigbruinsenergy

    it'd be super awesome if the defense can show up next game

    Lucas Saunders @LucasSaunders33

    Feel free to screenshot this. Series is over. This team does nothing but disappoint. If they somehow pull it off, have fun getting through Toronto or Tampa.

    Marina Maher @marinakmaher

    Jeremy Perrigo @jeremyperrigo

    Hard to believe the Bruins goaltending and defense, which has been its bread and butter this season, could be their downfall in this series.

    alicia @LeeshaMae31

    DJ Bean @DJ_Bean

    Bruins have to go Swayman next game no matter what. More of a guilt trip for the skaters than anything else. Look how much Devils straightened out

    Paul Wright @Pwright12492

    Arguably the worst Bruins game I've ever seen. Absolutely pathetic showing when you should have walked out of there with that win. One loss away from the worst playoff choke in NHL history.

    Thadd-i-YES! @Legendaryladman

    Remember that time the Bruins had a history making season…and then completely flushed it down the toilet.

    Marty M @MMcFly8

    The Panthers have all the momentum in this series after winning the last two games, and the Bruins are going to have to dig deep in Game 7 if they want to avoid one of the biggest choke jobs in NHL history.

    Game 7 is slated for Sunday at TD Garden, with the time to be announced.