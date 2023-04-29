Bruins Fans Stunned by Wild 3rd Period as Loss to Panthers Forces NHL Playoffs Game 7

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins' series lead over the Florida Panthers is gone.

The Panthers defeated the Bruins 7-5 at FLA Live Arena to force a Game 7 at Boston's TD Garden in what was a pitiful showing by the Black and Gold, which, for the second straight game, failed to close out the series.

Every time the Bruins scored Friday night, the Panthers had an answer as Boston's defense, particularly the pairing of Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton, was hideous.

Boston, which had a 3-1 series lead, had the opportunity to put the game away multiple times in the third period: first when David Pastrnak gave the team a 4-3 lead at the 3:53 mark and again when Jake DeBrusk gave the team a 5-4 lead on a short-handed goal at the 10:22 mark.

Matthew Tkachuk tied the game 5-5 only 27 seconds later with his second goal of the game, and Eetu Luostarinen put the game away with 5:38 left, giving the Panthers a 6-5 lead before Sam Reinhart put in an empty-netter.

Bruins fans on Twitter erupted after Boston's loss, which was one of the Black and Gold's worst of the season:

The Panthers have all the momentum in this series after winning the last two games, and the Bruins are going to have to dig deep in Game 7 if they want to avoid one of the biggest choke jobs in NHL history.

Game 7 is slated for Sunday at TD Garden, with the time to be announced.