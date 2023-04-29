Dalvin Cook, Austin Ekeler's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft Day 2

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Through two days of the 2023 draft, seven NFL teams have added to their running back depth so far.

With top positional prospects off the board, which teams will end up turning to veteran trade options like Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook and Los Angeles Chargers offensive star Austin Ekeler instead of prospects?

The Atlanta Falcons snagged Texas star Bijan Robinson at No. 8 in the first round, making him the first running back drafted in the top 10 since Saquon Barkley in 2018. The Detroit Lions added top Alabama receiver Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted UCLA's Zach Charbonnet in the second round, while the New Orleans Saints claimed TCU's Kendre Miller, the Tennessee Titans took Tulane's Tyjae Spears, the Miami Dolphins snagged Texas A&M's Devon Achane and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Auburn's Tank Bigsby in the third.

With many of these top running back prospects off the board heading into Day 3, teams might have to look elsewhere for depth at the position. Cook has been subject of trade rumors, and Ekeler requested a trade in March. Where are the best potential spots for these experienced running backs?

Denver Broncos

Head coach Sean Payton called Samaje Perine an "important piece" after picking up the versatile running back in free agency. Adding depth to the position has been crucial for the Broncos this offseason as Javonte Williams continues recovering from a knee injury that has him set to return "at some point in 2023," per NFL.com's April 22 update. Payton has previously stated that Denver is willing to take a running back in the draft, but the top prospects are already off the board. Would the Broncos consider turning to a veteran option to add insurance for Williams' uncertain status entering the season?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White earned himself the RB1 spot for Tampa Bay in 2022 after taking over in Week 10 for an underperforming Leonard Fournette. Fournette is now a free agent after requesting a release, leaving the Buccaneers' backfield without a clear-cut veteran leader. Given the relatively small sample size of White's performance in 2022, it could be helpful for the Buccaneers to have a player with experience to complement White as he grows into his starting role.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Joe Mixon question is up in the air in Cincinnati, but the Bengals are still planning to ask him to either take a pay cut or let him go, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. Even if he stays, Bengals offensive coordinator said on the "Locked on Bengals" podcast that the team would like to add a running back who can serve as a complement to Mixon, h/t Bengals Wire. The team is looking to make up for the loss of Perine in free agency, and given the uncertainty of Mixon's position next season, Cincinnati could end up in the market to trade for a running back like Cook or Ekeler.