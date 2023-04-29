X

    Raiders Fans Thrilled by Michael Mayer Draft Pick After Darren Waller Trade to Giants

    Julia StumbaughApril 29, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 04: Michael Mayer of Notre Dame participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    There was essentially a tight end swap in Vegas on Friday night.

    The Raiders' trade of Darren Waller opened up a spot for former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who was drafted with pick No. 35 after a trade up.

    Waller played three seasons in Las Vegas, highlighted by a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2020 after racking up a career-best 1,196 receiving yards.

    His numbers have dipped since, and he was limited by injury to just six starts (nine games) and 388 receiving yards in 2022.

    Meanwhile, Mayer was making Notre Dame history in his junior season by becoming the school's all-time leader in receptions. He finished the campaign as the Fighting Irish's first All-American tight end since College Football Hall of Famer Ken MacAfee in 1977.

    In many Raiders' fans eyes, that college career indicates Mayer could be a satisfactory replacement for Waller.

    CJ Draper @CJD0613

    Really like what the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> are doing with a nice replacement for Waller and a soon to be replacement for Jones <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a>

    YardsAfterContract @after_yards

    Michael Mayer will be a solid but unspectacular TE. Lacks the athleticism to have an elite ceiling but I also think his floor is pretty high. <br><br>Your Darren Waller replacement. Solid pick.

    Brandon  @Bjeff620

    Raiders got a great TE in Michael Mayer aka Baby Gronk! Before we got Waller, I wanted to see him in Giants blue. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoIrish?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoIrish</a> 🍀

    🍊🍁🐯🐻 @RockyTopHyatt

    Michael Mayer is the perfect replacement for Waller. Great hands, even better blocker. Great value for the Raiders at 35.

    Larry Krueger @sportslarryk

    Raiders just made a really smart move. Michael Mayer is a complete player. He'll successfully replace Darren Waller, who left for the NYGiants in FA. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    Nick Hjeltness @NickHjeltness

    Ayyyye! Michael Mayer!<br><br>Got the Waller replacement. ND has had many very good TEs over the years. And he's the best one. Just an all-around quality football player.<br><br>Per the trade value chart, the compensation to move up was dead even as well.

    Timothe Cox @cox_timothe45

    I like the idea of Mayer replacing Waller. Solid Pick.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    🇺🇸Bears enthusiast{26-33} (14-10) (3-14)💛 @beardown2022

    Ok well Mayer is an amazing replacement for Waller so that trade doesnt look bad

    Jalen Ives @jalenives

    I would have rather had more defense but Michael Mayer is a great replacement TE for Waller at a fraction of the cost so I'll take it

    Steve Smith @Steve_Smith24

    No idea if Mayer will be good but that's nice work by the Raiders front office to immediately replace Waller with a guy they think is a better fit.

    Kyle Rockey @KRock004

    Raiders got their Waller replacement. Great pick getting Mayer in the second.

    Gavin Elmquist @GavinElmquist

    I'm liking the way the Raiders are drafting this year. Michael Mayer to replace Darren Waller I like it I like it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft2023</a>

    Mayer's selection only added to Raiders fans' excitement from Thursday, when the team drafted defensive end Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick. Wilson was named to the All-Big 12 first team in 2021 after recording 38 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss for Texas Tech and could add a spark to the Vegas defense.

    Brentley Weissman @Brentley12

    Outstanding pick for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>. Wow. They are killing it this draft. Tyree Wilson and Michael Mayer - two impact players from day one!

    Zak This Was Fun Claxton 🌊💙 @zakclaxton

    I'm cool with the <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> draft thus far. Wilson and Mayer will both contribute from day one. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    T @KingMcCain14

    Getting Tyree Wilson and Mayer for your first two picks .. not bad at all

    Brandon Deutsch @brandonsdeutsch

    Yo <a href="https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders</a> front office is actually cooking this draft! Wilson in round round at good value 7th overall then Mayer in round 2! This is legit!!!

    Jeff Bell @4WhomJBellTolls

    Tyree Wilson and Michael Mayer is a very surprising and interesting draft for the Raiders.

    𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝘿𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙞 @MattDeBlasi

    Raiders have now stole Tyree Wilson at 7 &amp; Michael Mayer at 35. Wow.

    Ryan Holmes @Rholm22

    TE Michael Mayer blocking DE Tyree Wilson should be fun in training camp.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiderNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiderNation</a>

    Raiders fans will now await to see what general manager Dave Ziegler does as Vegas prepares to select twice in Round 3 with the No. 70 and No. 100 picks.