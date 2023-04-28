Paul George Says Clippers Will 'Get This S--t Right at Some Point' After Loss to Suns

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is intent on righting the ship in L.A. after his team fell four games to one to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

George and fellow star Kawhi Leonard came into L.A. with title aspirations after joining forces in the summer of 2019.

They led the Clippers to their first-ever conference finals appearance in 2021, but L.A. does not have an NBA Finals berth under their belts in the four years since George and Leonard arrived in town.

Injuries have unfortunately taken a toll on the team and prevented the Clippers from reaching their potential.

This year, George sat the entire playoffs with a right knee sprain. Leonard missed Games 3-5 with a torn right meniscus.

Leonard has missed 147 of 308 regular-season games (47.7 percent) with the Clips, while George has sat 119 games during that span (38.6 percent).

A torn right ACL notably kept Leonard out of the entire 2021-22 season. George played just 31 regular-season games in 2021-22 largely due to a torn UCL in his right elbow.

Time may be running out on this era. Leonard and George are each under contract for the 2023-24 season, but both can become free agents in 2024 should they decline their 2024-25 player options.

However, this Clippers team is clearly very good when Leonard and George are both on the floor. The Clips sport an 83-35 lifetime record when that happens. That's good enough for a 70.3 percent win rate, which would be good enough for 57-58 wins over an 82-game season.

Hopefully Leonard and George are able to showcase their true potential in L.A. and can enjoy a healthy 2023-24 season. They are ultimately two of the game's greatest talents and can turn the Clippers into an NBA title contender if they're able to contribute.