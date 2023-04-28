Joe Namath: 'I Know' Aaron Rodgers Can Lead Jets to 1st Super Bowl Since 1969

Elsa/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Joe Namath is the only quarterback to ever bring the New York Jets a Lombardi Trophy, but he strongly believes Aaron Rodgers can become just the second signal-caller ever to lead Gang Green to a Super Bowl title.

Namath said Friday in a phone interview with ESPN's Rich Cimini:

"Oh, I know he could. Yes, he's capable, absolutely. He can pick that team up. He's one of the best players -- one of the greatest players -- I've ever seen in my life. I've watched him play. I'm a football fan. I've watched him play for the Packers, boy, and I marvel at him. I mean, year in and year out, he continues to make plays."

The Jets acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers on Monday after the four-time MVP quarterback declared his interest in playing for Gang Green during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show earlier this offseason.

New York has just one Super Bowl title, which came when Namath led the franchise to a 16-7 win over the then-Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III in 1969.

The last decade has been a brutal one for the Jets, who haven't made the playoffs since the 2010 campaign. At the very least, Rodgers should lead Gang Green back into the postseason in 2023.

However, the ultimately goal is for Rodgers, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011, to lead the Jets to the title game this coming season or before he eventually opts to retire.