Ezekiell Elliott, Kareem Hunt's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft Day 2

The end of the NFL draft is now in sight, and two of the best free-agent running backs remain on the market in Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt.

A pair of former Pro Bowlers, Elliott and Hunt have shockingly still not found new NFL homes this offseason considering how productive they've been over their respective careers.

Elliott, 27, was a superstar in Dallas with the Cowboys over the first several seasons of his career before struggling a bit over the last couple of campaigns and becoming a cap casualty earlier this offseason.

A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Elliot has three seasons in which he rushed for over 1,300 yards and four in which he had double-digit touchdowns as one of the most dominant forces at the position from the moment he entered the league.

He's coming off a rough year in 2022 in which he had a career-low 876 yards and was outplayed by backup Tony Pollard, who the franchise decided to stick with moving forward.

Meanwhile, Hunt hasn't been the same since his rookie season when he exploded on the scene for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 2017 with the Chiefs. He also had 455 yards and three more scores in the passing game.

Kansas City released him in 2018 after a video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman at a hotel earlier that year. He signed with the Browns in 2019 and served mostly as a backup to Nick Chubb in Cleveland.

There have been seven running backs taken over the first three rounds of the draft but there's still a few places where both Elliott and Hunt can potentially be good fits next season.

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

