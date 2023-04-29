Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Aidan O'Connell's Top Landing Spots in 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With Kentucky's Will Levis and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker coming off the board on Day 2 of the NFL draft, the top five prospects at the position have all been taken.

But there are still a couple of solid options waiting to get drafted, namely UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, who have one more day to learn their fate.

While the two signal-callers certainly weren't as hyped up as much as the ones who were taken over the first three rounds, Thompson-Robinson and O'Connell were both uber productive over their collegiate careers and should find a place on an NFL roster.

Thompson-Robinson, 23, spent five seasons with the Bruins and is coming off the best season of his career as he set highs across the board by throwing for 3,169 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 69.6 percent of his passes.

He was also electric on the ground, rushing for 645 yards and 12 more scores.

Meanwhile, O'Connell helped lead Purdue to one of its most successful periods in recent years as he took the Boilermakers to back-to-back bowl game appearances. In 2021 he threw for a career-high 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns and completed 71.6 percent of his passes.

There are still several teams that may be looking to bolster their quarterback depth and that would be good landing spots for the two young signal-callers:

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

