Knicks' Quentin Grimes Expects to Return From Shoulder Injury for Game 1 vs. Heat

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes believes he will be able to return from a shoulder injury in time to play in Game 1 of the team's second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Grimes said he "expects to play" in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Grimes missed the Knicks' Game 4 and Game 5 wins in their first-round playoff series victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After playing a somewhat limited role as a rookie last season, Grimes took a huge step forward in his second NBA campaign.

During the regular season, the 22-year-old University of Houston alum appeared in 71 games and made 66 starts. He also averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers made and 2.1 assists in 29.9 minutes per game, while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

New York missed the playoffs last season, but it bounced back to go 47-35 and earn the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. Along with the free-agent signing of All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, Grimes' emergence was a big reason why.

Among players who appeared in more than 25 games for the Knicks during the regular season, Grimes was second on the team in minutes per game behind only Julius Randle, Brunson and RJ Barrett.

Grimes is the prototypical "three-and-D" player that so many NBA teams covet, as he is capable of knocking down trifectas at a strong clip, as well as slowing down top offensive guards with his perimeter defense.

The Knicks were remarkably able to close out the Cavs without him, but there is no question they will need him against a red-hot Miami team that upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Jimmy Butler was the driving force behind the upset, averaging a remarkable 37.6 points per game in five contests.

If the Knicks are going to keep Butler in check, Grimes figures to be a significant part of the equation—although it will be no easy task.

The return of Grimes will give the Knicks their full allotment of weapons as well with him, Brunson, Randle, Barrett, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickly, Isaiah Hartenstein and Obi Toppin set to make up the bulk of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.