NBA Trade Rumors: Jalen Green Could Be Shopped by Rockets to Acquire Star Player

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets might be willing to sacrifice Jalen Green in order to accelerate their return to playoff contention, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Fischer referenced Houston's possible pursuit of James Harden and reported how "landing other primary free agents and top-billing trade targets this offseason" was mentioned during interviews with coaching candidates.

To that end, the Rockets "addressed the idea of including [Green], the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent," per Fischer.

