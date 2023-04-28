Austin Reaves on Free Agency: 'Would Love' to Spend My Entire Career with Lakers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Austin Reaves has become a fan favorite for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he doesn't want that to end this offseason or at any point during his playing career.

"I would love to be here my whole career," Reaves said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "Just the way that the fans treat me, the love they have for me, as an undrafted player, it's kind of like they raised me type of vibe. ... It feels like it's meant to be. It feels like this all happened for a reason and this is where I should be."

Reaves will become a restricted free agent if the Lakers extend the $2.2 million qualifying offer on his deal after this season.

McMenamin cited colleague Bobby Marks and noted Los Angeles can offer him a first-year salary of up to $11.4 million thanks to his Bird rights. Yet another team could backload an offer of $60 million over four years.

"Literally every team in the league" could find a fit for him, a Western Conference executive said.

Reaves turns 25 years old next month and averaged 13.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from deep this season for the Purple and Gold.

He has fit in perfectly alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis with his ability to hit from the outside, and he scored 23 points in Game 1 and again in Game 4 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

If he has his way, he will be suiting up in playoff games in Los Angeles for the rest of his career.