Will Levis to Titans, Hendon Hooker to Rams in Dane Brugler's Day 2 NFL Mock Draft

Will Levis wound up on the Tennessee Titans after all, at least according to the Day 2 2023 NFL mock draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

Brugler projected the Titans to select the Kentucky star with the No. 41 overall pick: "Levis' fall finally ends. The Titans did extensive work on the Kentucky quarterback, and though they felt No. 11 was too rich, the second round would be a nice landing spot."

Levis did have to wait until another quarterback came off the board, though. Brugler had the Los Angeles Rams selecting Tennessee Volunteers star Hendon Hooker with the No. 36 selection.

There are good justifications for why Levis and Hooker, who was also considered a potential first-round prospect, are still on the board.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Levis' toe injury from last season was a consideration for some teams. Todd McShay of ESPN provided more insight on concerns that arose during the pre-draft process.

Hooker, meanwhile, is at the older end of the spectrum (25) for an incoming rookie and suffered a torn ACL in November.

Either player is a sensible gamble in the early stages of Round 2.

Levis has the frame (6'4" and 229 pounds) and the arm that could help him excel at the next level. Hooker, meanwhile, was prolific in his two seasons with the Vols, throwing for 6,080 yards and 58 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

In both scenarios floated by Brugler, neither Levis nor Hooker would need to start right away. Ryan Tannehill is entrenched as the Titans' starter, at least for now, and Matthew Stafford is optimistic about his status for the start of the 2023 season.

Given their general question marks, Levis and Hooker would benefit from entering situations where they'd have a more gradual adjustment to the NFL.