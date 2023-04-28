Projecting Where Joey Porter Jr., Brian Branch Will Be Drafted After NFL Draft Day 1

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Four defensive backs heard their names called in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday. Penn State product Joey Porter Jr. and Alabama's Brian Branch were not among them.

Illinois' Devon Witherspoon went No. 5 to the Seattle Seahawks, Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes went No. 16 to the Washington Commanders, Oregon's Christian Gonzalez went No. 17 to the New England Patriots and Maryland's Deonte Banks went No. 24 to the New York Giants.

It was somewhat of a surprise that neither Porter nor Branch went in the first round.

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department had Porter ranked as the second-best cornerback (10th overall) in the 2023 class behind Witherspoon and Branch as the best safety (30th overall) in the class.

"Porter is the best cornerback in this draft class," B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings wrote of Porter. "He may not be as polished as some of the other top cornerbacks in previous classes, but with his length and physicality, he's comparable."

Porter played four seasons at Penn State. He had a solid 2022 campaign, posting 11 pass breakups, one fumble recovery and 27 tackles in 10 games.

Branch, meanwhile, played three seasons at Alabama and is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he posted two interceptions, seven pass breakups, three sacks, 90 tackles and 14 tackles for a loss in 13 games.

"Ultimately, Branch's versatility makes him a valuable prospect. He could earn a starting position early on in his NFL career and can add depth to other positions in the secondary if needed," Giddings wrote of Branch. "He will need to continue to work on his man coverage skills, but if used correctly, Branch can have a very good NFL career."

With both players still on the board, let's take a look at where they could land on day two of the draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

A number of mock drafts had the Steelers selecting Porter with their first-round pick. Instead, they traded up to select former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 pick.

The Steelers can still select Porter in the second round as they hold the No. 32 overall pick, and he has strong ties to Pittsburgh as his father, Joey Porter, starred as an outside linebacker for the franchise from 1999-2006.

Porter has been vocal about how exciting it would be to play for the Steelers, and adding him would give Pittsburgh some more flexibility in the secondary alongside Patrick Peterson and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Branch could also fit in Pittsburgh as he has the ability to play cornerback, giving the Steelers even more flexibility.

Adding either player would be huge for the Steelers, who face Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson a combined six times a year.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens selected No. 22 overall in the first round, and they used that selection to add Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

While that was a solid pick for the franchise following the addition of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the re-signing of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore still has a glaring need at cornerback.

Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens are the highlights of Baltimore's cornerback unit, but the team's depth beyond that duo is somewhat thin. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Trayvon Mullen, Daryl Worley and Bopete Keyes are the only other cornerbacks on the roster.

The Ravens won't make another selection until the third round (No. 86), but it might be worth it for the franchise to explore trading up to land Porter.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders used their first-round selection at No. 7 overall to select Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

That was a solid selection as Wilson was considered one of the best edge rushers in the 2023 class alongside Will Anderson Jr., but the Raiders could still use an upgrade to their cornerback room.

Las Vegas enters the 2023 campaign with David Long Jr. and Duke Shelley leading the secondary alongside safeties Marcus Epps and Tre'Von Moehrig. The other cornerbacks on the roster include Brandon Facyson, Ike Brown, Amik Robertson and Sam Webb.

Adding a player like Porter should be a priority for Las Vegas entering day two of the draft as he could make an immediate impact in the lineup.

This might be more reasonable for the Raiders to pull off than the Ravens, too, as they'll pick again in the second round at No. 38 overall.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills selected moved up in the first round of the draft to select Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall.

Kincaid will be a significant boost to the offense and should form a great tandem alongside Dalton Kincaid. However, Buffalo should also consider adding some depth at safety in the later rounds of the draft.

The Bills enter the 2023 season with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde leading their safeties, but given the uncertainty about how Damar Hamlin will perform when he returns to the field, it would be worth it for Buffalo to explore adding another safety.

Adding Branch would give the Bills some extra security in the safety department and a lot more depth at the position moving forward.

Buffalo's next selection comes in the second round at No. 59 overall.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos will not make a selection until the third round of the draft after trading away assets in the Russell Wilson deal.

However, that doesn't mean they can't move up, and drafting a safety should be a consideration for the franchise with Kareem Jackson potentially leaving in free agency this offseason.

Justin Simmons is an anchor at safety for the Broncos, but Denver needs to add some more depth behind him as the only other safeties on the roster are Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Devon Key.

Branch could be a solid choice for Denver, though considering they won't pick until the third round, it's possible they'd need to trade up to land him.