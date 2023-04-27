NBA Rumors: Raptors to Speak with Becky Hammon, Kenny Atkinson, More for HC Job

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The Toronto Raptors are expected to cast a wide net in their search for a head coach after parting ways with Nick Nurse, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Of note, Toronto has received permission to speak with Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who led the team to a WNBA championship in her first year. Hammon was a longtime assistant with the San Antonio Spurs before heading to the Aces in December 2021.

The Raptors also received permission to speak with a long list of assistants, including the Golden State Warriors' Kenny Atkinson, the Milwaukee Bucks' Charles Lee, the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Young, the Spurs' Mitch Johnson, the Sacramento Kings' Jordi Fernandez, the Memphis Grizzlies' Darko Rajakovic, the Miami Heat's Chris Quinn and current Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin.

Toronto is seeking permission to speak with other assistants as well.

The Raptors are coming off a disappointing 41-41 season that ended with a play-in tournament loss to the Chicago Bulls. Toronto has won just one playoff series since winning the NBA title in 2019.

There are big questions about the future of the team's current core. Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. can both decline their player options and become free agents. Starting center Jakob Poeltl is entering free agency this summer. Pascal Siakam has just one year left on his deal. The same goes for OG Anunoby if he declines his 2024-25 player option.

Ultimately, the Raptors' next head coach will be stepping into an unsettled situation for a team with a murky future.

However, there's certainly talent on the roster to work with as currently constructed, and Raptors president Masai Ujiri is one of the best basketball executives in the business.

The list of candidates is also an impressive start to finding the Raptors' leader as Toronto looks to get back to the playoffs.