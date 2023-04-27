Ring of Honor Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and ROH Highlights from April 27

0 of 0

ROH

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor Wrestling on April 27.

This week's show saw Athena look to continue her reign of dominance when she battled Lady Frost in a championship proving ground match.

After impressing in his ROH debut last week, Gringo Loco returned to the show to battle another high-flyer named Blake Christian.

We also saw Brian Cage face Leon Ruffin, Diamante vs. Skye Blue and much more.

Let's take a look at everything that took place on the ninth episode of the new era of Ring of Honor Wrestling.