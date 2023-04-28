X

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Remind Fans of Title Potential in G6 Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

    Francisco RosaApril 28, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 1: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on January 1, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

    It was a great night for Boston sports.

    Not only did the Patriots draft perhaps the best cornerback in the NFL draft in Christian Gonzalez, the Celtics then went out and reminded everyone why they are one of the favorites to win the NBA title this season as they closed out the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

    Boston was led by superstar Jayson Tatum as they took down the Hawks 128-120 at State Farm Arena and ended the series in six games to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

    The Celtics are now the highest seed remaining in the Eastern Conference after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

    Tatum finished with 30 points to go along with 14 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks as he was all over the floor in the win. But he was huge down the stretch as the Celtics outlasted the Hawks, who were giving them problems all night long.

    He knocked down a huge three and had a dunk in the late 8-0 run that effectively sealed the series for Boston.

    It was the type of moment that had NBA Twitter remembering why Boston's squad was one of the most dominant teams to start the season and why they may end up hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy when it's all done.

    NBA @NBA

    JAYSON TATUM DUNK FOR 30 POINTS.<br>CELTICS ROLLING LATE IN Q4.<br><br>8 POINT BOSTON LEAD.<br><br>LESS THAN 2 MINUTES ON TNT! <a href="https://t.co/cVwOarF7Sb">pic.twitter.com/cVwOarF7Sb</a>

    Bill Koch @BillKoch25

    That's leadership from Jayson Tatum. Best player taking the game by the scruff of the neck in crunch time.<br><br>Need to see that every night. He's capable.

    Kevin Pelton @kpelton

    That burst was why the Celtics, as frustrating as they can be, are the title favorites now.

    Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

    THIS is the Celtics team ready to compete for a title

    kuz @kylekuzma

    Celtics what a close out

    washy @washystweets

    Jayson Tatum <a href="https://t.co/imtxqudQzR">pic.twitter.com/imtxqudQzR</a>

    Chris @chris_bsf0

    Jayson Tatum finally did Jayson Tatum things tonight thank you goat🙏🏼

    david @spiderbooyy

    jayson tatum and jaylen brown tonight:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a> <a href="https://t.co/MnCatXxNyk">pic.twitter.com/MnCatXxNyk</a>

    celtics basketball enjoyer @draytheCsfan

    Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum masterclass

    Julian @julianvannoy

    JAYSON TATUM CURRENTLY HAS THAT KILLER INSTINCT AND IS ALL OVER THE FLOOR DEFENSIVELY! HE NEEDS TO PLAY LIKE THIS EVERY GAME!!! He is probably the best player in the league when he is aggressive.

    Himmothy Targaryen @t0pher_

    Jayson Tatum said fuck y'all haters

    Emerson Lotzia, Jr. @EmersonLotzia

    jaylen brown and jayson tatum tonight <a href="https://t.co/6kb3mxNhCZ">pic.twitter.com/6kb3mxNhCZ</a>

    Gorje @gorje04

    ITS FUCKING HAPPENING <a href="https://t.co/ZCZSyhsko3">pic.twitter.com/ZCZSyhsko3</a>

    JalanHurts07 @JalanReddhurts1

    Celtics win on to Philly ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️ <a href="https://t.co/VYWQJix5Ba">pic.twitter.com/VYWQJix5Ba</a>

    Brandon💫🧛🏽 @BranTheMann_

    THATS HOW U CLOSE OUT A GAME 4/16 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CelticsWin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CelticsWin</a> <a href="https://t.co/0gi9PxNYjG">pic.twitter.com/0gi9PxNYjG</a>

    In addition to Tatum, the Celtics also got a lot out of its other star Jaylen Brown, who finished with a game-high 32 points to go along with five rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting from three-point range.

    The star duo will have to continue that production as they prepare for a much stiffer challenge in the Philadelphia 76ers and MVP front runner Joel Embiid.

    Game 1 of that series is set for Monday night.