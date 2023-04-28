Jayson Tatum, Celtics Remind Fans of Title Potential in G6 Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

It was a great night for Boston sports.

Not only did the Patriots draft perhaps the best cornerback in the NFL draft in Christian Gonzalez, the Celtics then went out and reminded everyone why they are one of the favorites to win the NBA title this season as they closed out the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Boston was led by superstar Jayson Tatum as they took down the Hawks 128-120 at State Farm Arena and ended the series in six games to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The Celtics are now the highest seed remaining in the Eastern Conference after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated by the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Tatum finished with 30 points to go along with 14 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks as he was all over the floor in the win. But he was huge down the stretch as the Celtics outlasted the Hawks, who were giving them problems all night long.

He knocked down a huge three and had a dunk in the late 8-0 run that effectively sealed the series for Boston.

It was the type of moment that had NBA Twitter remembering why Boston's squad was one of the most dominant teams to start the season and why they may end up hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy when it's all done.

In addition to Tatum, the Celtics also got a lot out of its other star Jaylen Brown, who finished with a game-high 32 points to go along with five rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting from three-point range.

The star duo will have to continue that production as they prepare for a much stiffer challenge in the Philadelphia 76ers and MVP front runner Joel Embiid.

Game 1 of that series is set for Monday night.