Bills Rumors: WR Josh Downs Linked in 2023 NFL Draft as Cole Beasley Replacement

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After having to rely on Cole Beasley to come out of retirement and play meaningful snaps last season in the playoffs, the Buffalo Bills could be looking for a slot receiver in the 2023 NFL draft.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Bills "love" North Carolina wideout Josh Downs as a potential option to play in the slot.

Beasley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the season and appeared in two games before abruptly announcing his retirement on Oct. 5.

Lacking depth behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, the Bills were able to talk Beasley out of retirement when they signed him to their practice squad on Dec. 13. The 34-year-old had five catches for 68 yards and one touchdown over 61 offensive snaps in two playoff games.

While Beasley remains a free agent, the Bills could look to move in a different direction with a younger option to put alongside Diggs and Davis.

Breer didn't specify where the Bills might target Downs, though the first round would probably be a stretch. B/R's NFL Scouting Department has him ranked as the No. 71 overall player in this class.

Downs, 21, is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at North Carolina. He caught a career-high 11 touchdown passes in 2022.

The Bills currently have six picks in the draft, the first of which is at No. 27 overall.