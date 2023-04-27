Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Clippers Contract Extensions Discussed by Lawrence Frank

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George only have one more guaranteed year left on their contracts, but the Los Angeles Clippers hope to keep their two stars around well into the future.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was asked about potentially offering Leonard and George contract extensions this offseason.

"We want to keep them as Clippers for a long time," he told reporters.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

