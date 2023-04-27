Knicks Rumors: Jericho Sims Has Surgery on Shoulder Injury, Out for Rest of Season

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims will miss the remainder of the 2023 NBA playoffs after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sims will need five months of recovery time, which should put him back on the floor in time for training camp.

