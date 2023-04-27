X

    Knicks Rumors: Jericho Sims Has Surgery on Shoulder Injury, Out for Rest of Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 07: Jericho Sims #45 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on April 07, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    New York Knicks center Jericho Sims will miss the remainder of the 2023 NBA playoffs after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sims will need five months of recovery time, which should put him back on the floor in time for training camp.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.