2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Texans Not Expected to Draft Will Levis, Anthony Richardson

The Houston Texans "may indeed pass on a quarterback with their second overall pick" in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports.

Wilson reported Ohio State star C.J. Stroud "isn't the Texans' first choice at quarterback" and added Houston isn't expected to take Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson, either.

