    2023 NFL Draft Rumors: Texans Not Expected to Draft Will Levis, Anthony Richardson

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2023

    GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators on November 12, 2022 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Houston Texans "may indeed pass on a quarterback with their second overall pick" in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports.

    Wilson reported Ohio State star C.J. Stroud "isn't the Texans' first choice at quarterback" and added Houston isn't expected to take Kentucky's Will Levis or Florida's Anthony Richardson, either.

