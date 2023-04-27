Todd McShay 2023 Mock Draft: Notable Picks from ESPN Expert's Final Predictions

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The most unpredictable NFL draft in recent memory is finally upon us.

While Bryce Young has seemingly solidified his spot as the Carolina Panthers' next starting quarterback, no one seems to quite have a handle on the rest of the first round. Todd McShay of ESPN made his final attempt to break down Thursday's action, with Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson surprisingly moving up to the No. 2 slot.

Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Houston Texans: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech Tennessee Titans (mock trade with Arizona Cardinals): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky Seattle Seahawks: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Detroit Lions: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon Atlanta Falcons: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Chicago Bears: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

