NFL Rumors: C.J. Stroud Eyed in Trade Up by Titans Ahead of 2023 Draft

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading up in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, the Titans are targeting the No. 3 overall pick currently held by the Arizona Cardinals in the event that the Carolina Panthers take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall as expected and the Houston Texans pass on Stroud at No. 2 overall.

Wilson noted that the Texans have Young ahead of Stroud on their draft board, and if Young goes first overall, the expectation is that Houston will take a defensive player.

The Titans currently hold the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, meaning it will likely be quite costly to move up to No. 3.

