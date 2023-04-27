X

    NFL Rumors: C.J. Stroud Eyed in Trade Up by Titans Ahead of 2023 Draft

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: C. J. Stroud attends the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)
    Mindy Small/Getty Images

    The Tennessee Titans are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading up in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to select Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

    According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, the Titans are targeting the No. 3 overall pick currently held by the Arizona Cardinals in the event that the Carolina Panthers take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall as expected and the Houston Texans pass on Stroud at No. 2 overall.

    Wilson noted that the Texans have Young ahead of Stroud on their draft board, and if Young goes first overall, the expectation is that Houston will take a defensive player.

    The Titans currently hold the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, meaning it will likely be quite costly to move up to No. 3.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    NFL Rumors: C.J. Stroud Eyed in Trade Up by Titans Ahead of 2023 Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.