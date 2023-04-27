1 Thing We've Learned About Every NHL Playoff Team

2 of 4

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes: The Playoffs Are a Different Story to the Regular Season

The Hurricanes are finding out what it's like to have to fight and claw for every inch of ice, never mind a goal. Carolina has a sneaky amount of pressure to make it to at least the Eastern Conference Final, and a first-round matchup with the Islanders is not the best way to ease into the playoffs. Carolina has piled up shots every game, and all it's got to show for it is the same number of goals as the Islanders. The Isles block shots like mad, and Ilya Sorokin is there to keep any that do get through out of the net. The Hurricanes are doing everything they've done all season long, and for the most part, they've had this series in control...but the Isles like it when the scores stay close, and Carolina should be having more success. Such is playoff life.

New Jersey Devils: Akira Schmid Has Been a Revelation

Who would've thought Akira Schmid would be the goaltending reassurance the Devils needed? Obviously, none of us did because we've learned he's unflappable. New Jersey was seemingly out of answers after Vitek Vanecek struggled at home in Games 1 and 2 and the Rangers stormed out to a 2-0 series lead. Schmid, a rookie, got the call on the road for Game 3 and shut down the Rangers in their house, and then did it again in Game 4. Scoring has been at a premium in this series, but the Devils went from allowing five goals in each of the first two games to one goal each in the next two. If Schmid continues to keep it cool and calm in goal, an already very good Devils team becomes that much more formidable. Schmid showed in a handful of games this season he has talent, but seeing him perform this well in this situation is attention-grabbing.

New York Islanders: The Key is Staying Out of the Penalty Box

What we've learned about the Isles is their penalty killing is really hurting them. They block tons of shots and have a goalie who can steal games. When they're on the penalty kill, however, life gets much more difficult. Of the 14 goals they've given up, five have been when they're shorthanded. Their PK cost them Game 1 because both Hurricanes goals were on the power play. Carolina's first two goals in their 5-2 Game 4 win came on the power play and allowed them to get out to a 4-0 lead. Carolina already does enough at 5-on-5 to create scoring chances and allowing them opportunities on the power play and doing little to stop them ultimately could cost them the series.

New York Rangers: Scoring Punch at 5-on-5 Has Dried Up

The Rangers showed in the first two games of the series they can do a lot of damage around the net with Chris Kreider on the power play. What we've learned about them, however, is they're not getting much more beyond that. Four of Kreider's five goals are power-play tallies, and his six points tie him with Patrick Kane and Adam Fox for the team lead. His five goals are also more than 40 percent of their offense. While the Devils' goaltending switch from Vanecek to Schmid has changed things dramatically, teams generally can't rely on all of their offense coming from special teams. The Rangers must generate more shots and chances at 5-on-5, and they'll need some of those classic greasy goals from Kreider to shake Schmid up. Getting him going at evens would certainly help. The Devils make life hard, but the Rangers offense can also force the issue.