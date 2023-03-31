B/R NHL Roundtable: Teams with the Most Pressure Heading into the 2023 Playoffs

2 of 4

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

When it comes to high-pressure hockey markets, one of the last places you'd imagine would have stress out the wazoo is Raleigh, North Carolina. There's decent weather (at least during hockey season) and a supremely good team to keep dedicated fans pleased.

But there is a lot of pressure on the Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup.

Carolina is headed to the playoffs for the fifth straight season and second straight campaign as a 100-point team. It's on top of the Metropolitan Division and could win a division title for the third straight year.

Being one of the top two seeds in the playoffs means you should make the conference final, but the Canes haven't done that since they returned to the postseason in 2018-2019 after a 10-year absence. They were swept by the Bruins. With the way Boston is playing, history could repeat itself—and that would be enough to spark an uproar about whether Carolina can get it done in the playoffs. (Yes, I know the Hurricanes beat the B's in a seven-game first-round series last year.)

While they've advanced past the first round in each of the past two seasons, the second round has tripped them up, with losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021 and New York Rangers in 2022. And the Metropolitan is beastly again this year. Winning it means getting to face a wild-card team in the opening round, but if the New Jersey Devils overtake the Hurricanes, Carolina will have a rematch with the Rangers. Not great!

When you win the division and crack triple digits in the points column, you have to get to the conference final, and the Stanley Cup Final is the logical endpoint. Carolina has the second-best record in the league. Yes, the best team is also in the Eastern Conference, but the Canes aren't the cute story anymore. It's time to grow up and win it all.

—Joe Yerdon