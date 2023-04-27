X

    NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Jahmyr Gibbs Linked to Giants, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 27, 2023

    OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 12: Jahmyr Gibbs #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Jahmyr Gibbs is widely considered to be the second-best running back available in this week's NFL draft, behind only Texas superstar Bijan Robinson. And he reportedly has his fans around the NFL.

    According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Alabama running back has been linked to the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

