NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Jahmyr Gibbs Linked to Giants, Chiefs, Bills, Bengals

Jahmyr Gibbs is widely considered to be the second-best running back available in this week's NFL draft, behind only Texas superstar Bijan Robinson. And he reportedly has his fans around the NFL.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Alabama running back has been linked to the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

