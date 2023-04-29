Cory Trice Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh Steelers' CB

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 206

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 32 3/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.47

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 35.5"

BROAD: 11'0"

POSITIVES

— Excellent length and size with very good movement skills.

— Press corner who moves his feet well while staying square at the line of scrimmage. Likes to get his hands on to control and reroute.

— Has good ball skills to locate and track the ball, while showing to be a great reactive defender when playing the ball.

NEGATIVES

— Long strider that can take a few steps to get going. Lacks the recovery speed to get back in phase when given a step.

— Can play tall at times. Slow to drop his hips and allows separation at the top of routes.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 Games, 34 Tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 10 PBU

NOTES

DOB: 5/30/2000

26 Starts

Season ending injury after 2 games in 2021

OVERALL

Cory Trice Jr. is a long-limbed athlete with outstanding length and size for an NFL cornerback. He shows to have very good movement skills for his size. He started his career as a safety but moved to cornerback where he was able to play for 3 seasons before being the full-time starter in 2022.

He primarily plays out of press man but has also shown to play catch technique as well as in zone. While in press, he does a very good job of moving his feet to widen releases. When working downfield, he does a great job of shooting his hands and controlling receivers.

Due to his height and tall posture, he struggles to sink his hips when running full speed, allowing separation out of breaks. When in phase, he does a great job of staying in the receiver's hip pocket and using great timing to dislodge passes; even when playing with his back to the quarterback. When he is on top of routes and tracking the ball in the air, he does a very good job of high pointing and attacking the ball in the air.

Trice is a long strider who can take a little to get going but when he opens and runs at the correct time, he is able to run with most receivers. Although there are times when his lack of long speed can show up as well as a lack of recovery speed.

As a run defender, Trice uses his aggression and length to take on and control blockers. While keeping them at a distance, he quickly disengages and gets to the ball carriers. Even with his aggression towards blockers, he doesn't quite show the same when tackling. He has shown to play his position but will need to continue to improve his tackling for the next level.

Cory Trice has the rare length and size that NFL teams are looking for. He has very good movement skills but lacks the twitch and top-end speed to run with the elite athletes at the next level. A mix of man and zone coverage would be best for Trice. He will come in as a role player with the opportunity to compete for a starting role within a few years of his career.

GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 134

POSITION RANK: CB19

PRO COMPARISON: Benjamin St.-Juste

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings